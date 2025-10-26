

A LONG-TERM solution is needed to prevent an overflowing bin store from repeatedly becoming a “disgusting mess” for residents.

The store was built around 10 years ago as part of a new development of flats on Wellington Avenue, Meon Vale, that belong to housing group Orbit.

However, in the last 12 months issues have been raised by residents living nearby as rubbish goes uncollected and spills out.

The latest pile of rubbish had gone uncollected for almost three weeks.

Ian Davidson, who lives with his wife Pat in Albert Close, told the Herald that the issue of overflowing rubbish isn’t new, and said Orbit will take action but only after the situation has been reported.

There is concern that Orbit’s local property manager was not aware of the issue and had not taken action sooner. While the housing group has emailed Ian to tell him a team of contractors will be sent out to clear the bin store on 22nd October, he wants a permanent solution.

“The promised clearance is long overdue,” said Ian. “ It’s been nearly three weeks. We are glad that there has been a response and hope it is as promised. When this last happened, it failed and it was another three weeks before it was cleared.

“Clearing the mess now is only a sticking plaster, there needs to be a better solution.

The state of the bin store on Tuesday (21st October).

“We are relieved that the mess may get cleared, but we are annoyed that we have to keep complaining about the siting and management of this bin store.

“The long-term solution promised in February never happened and now they are promising it again, as if for the first time.

“If we had foreseen these issues we would never have bought the house. Orbit are not good neighbours, but I hope they learn from this, although it’s unlikely.”

Ian and Pat complained about the store when it was first built, but were told by builders that the location was on the plans. As a compromise, builders planted bushes around the store to hide it.

For the next few years, Ian said any overflow of the store was dealt with quickly.

“In the last three or four years we’ve noticed that the bin collections have failed more often, seemingly because when the refuse collectors arrive, they open the doors and if it’s packed with bags outside the containers, they won’t touch anything. They just leave it and walk away,” he said. “We raised a complaint to Orbit at the end of 2024 for a similar issue. The rubbish wasn’t being collected and it was spilling out onto the path. I involved the local councillor Stuart Keighley who was instrumental in using his access to Orbit to stir them up into action and they arranged for a clearance to be done.

“They sent a contractor from Birmingham who cleared it all away in a lorry. The next few weeks, the collection worked as normal.”

Unfortunately, Ian said, the same issue has returned again and the rubbish is overflowing.

“The property manager has posted notices on the door to give residents instructions. But they don’t care what it looks like as it’s sited closer to our front doors – we are closer to that bin store than the apartments who use it.

“It’s a planning nightmare because planners put it there and it would need to go through planning permission again to move it.

“Last time we spoke to them in February, Orbit undertook a review to come up with a better solution, but nothing’s happened.”

He added: “Long term, our preference would certainly be to have the bin store demolished and re-erected somewhere else.

“There is a field between the apartments and other housing bordering them on Wellington Avenue, on which they could locate the bin store at the side of the block of flats which would be easier access for residents and easier to clear from the main road.”

A spokesperson for Orbit said: “We are aware of concerns regarding fly-tipping within the bin store for residents at Wellington Avenue, which is preventing the local authority from carrying out their usual collections.

“We have arranged for the bin store to be cleared by the end of the week and will look at other ways in which we can help prevent this from happening again in the future.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, removing fly-tipping unfairly reduces the funds we have available to support our customers and invest in our homes and services.

“We continue to encourage all customers to report any instances of this so that we can arrange for prompt collection and disposal of any items we are made aware of.

“We would like to thank customers and local residents for their patience and cooperation in helping to resolve these issues and encourage anyone who has any further concerns to get in touch with us directly.”