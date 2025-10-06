Long delays around Stratford as road closure causes ‘chaos’

ANGER and frustration is growing at the “traffic carnage” in Stratford.

Drivers are reporting long delays around Arden Street and Birmingham Road today (Monday) - as well as surrounding streets - as roadworks continue.

One of the crunch areas is Western Road where the lane leading into Birmingham Road is closed.

Some motorists only discovered the lane closure after driving, slowly, all the way along Western Road only to have to turn around.

“The very clever people managing the disastrous roadworks on the Birmingham Road have decided to close the exit from Western Road through to the Birmingham Road which is causing absolute carnage as traffic is still driving all the way round Western Road before realising the road is fully blocked” one motorist told the Herald. “ It’s just taken me an hour to get from the VW garage back past the train station and out.

Western Road, Stratford today (Monday).

“Not one single workman was working on the Birmingham Road or Western Road when I drove past, they were sat on one of the flatbed lorries on the road that’s blocked.”

Another person, caught out by the road closure, wrote on Facebook: “I came up Grove Road and saw the traffic up Arden Street, so thought I was being clever and went up Alcester Road to Western Road. Why oh why don’t they put ‘road closure’ notices at major junctions so you are aware.

“I’ve now been sitting near the train station for 20 mins and probably will be for quite a while.”

A woman called into the Herald office to say her husband, after being stuck for “hours” had given up driving, parked up and had helped to direct traffic.

Back on social media there were similar stories of long delays.

Red lines show the congestion in Stratford today (Monday).

“It took me an hour to get from McDonald’s to my house at the end of Loxley Road… ridiculous,” said one post.

Another added: “Stuck on Western Road for half an hour now. What is going on and why is there no one sorting out this bloody mess and traffic jam?”

The signs by the roadworks suggest the lane closure is for one day, but we’ve asked Warwickshire County Council to confirm what is happening.