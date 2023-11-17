A HEARTBROKEN dog owner said she still suffers from PTSD after her one-year-old pet cocker spaniel was savagely killed by an American bully XL.

Ellie-Mae Donaldson, 24, has no doubt her dog, Loki, saved her life during an horrific attack in July which happened close to her Stratford home.

The owner of dog American bully, Zac Challoner, 23, from Stratford, who had only had the dog for two days, last month pleaded to allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.