Residents of Stratford and Warwick have just over two weeks to have their say on whether the Stratford and Warwick district councils should formally merge.

The online survey asks residents to share their views on the creation of a single South Warwickshire council to carry out services such as waste collection, local planning, housing and licensing, currently delivered separately by the two district authorities.

Cllr Andrew Day, leader of WDC said: “Council services touch all our lives in many ways, so it matters that we get them right. These are challenging times that offer an opportunity to renew and update local government across South Warwickshire.

“We are focused on meeting the changing needs of communities today, and to do this effectively we need to hear from our residents, community groups and businesses so that we know what’s really important.”

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of SDC said: “With both councils facing financial challenges, we need to find solutions. This is an extremely important consultation that relates to vital local services and the future of our local democracy.

“This decision on whether to merge needs to be the made with the backing and consideration of the views of the wider community, it is therefore vital that as many people as possible take the opportunity to get involved.”

The consultation document and online questionnaire can be viewed and completed at www.southwarwickshire.org.uk

Residents have until midnight on Sunday 24th October.