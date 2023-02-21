STRATFORD’S constituents are not the only ones who have been left feeling disgruntled and let down by the area’s MP – there are also rumblings within the local Conservative Party.

Nadhim Zahawi may have chosen to keep quiet about his sacking from government, but there is growing disquiet among his Tory colleagues tasked with representing voters at local councils.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi pictured at Stratford Girls' Grammar School last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61115373)

“We need a fully-functioning MP and that’s not what we’ve got at the moment,” one party insider told the Herald this week, concerned that the former chancellor of the exchequer was missing in action, and was not fully supporting constituents nor the constituency.

There is also frustration about the impact Mr Zahawi’s fall from grace could have on Conservative candidates as they look towards the local elections in May.

While the area’s blue-supporting councillors want to be judged on their own records, the Zahawi impact is being felt. Some of the Conservative candidates already out canvassing for votes – both Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Council will be holding elections this year – have faced questions about national politics and the tax affairs of multi-millionaire Mr Zahawi.