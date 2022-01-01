Local heroes: New Year Honours recipients

Care home manager Jo-Anne Wilson, RSC director of learning Jacqueline O’Hanlon and decarbonisation expert Dr Catherine McClay are among the 11 local recipients of New Year Honours.

In total 122 people were given honours for their services to the UK and its Overseas Territories. These include contributions made across business, charity, culture, development, education, foreign policy, health, security and sport.

Among those receiving awards this year is actor Daniel Craig, who achieved worldwide fame for playing the role of James Bond. He receives a CMG, the same award that his fictional character possessed, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film.

Songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his long-term collaboration with Sir Elton John, is awarded a CBE for his exceptional services to music.

Dr Catherine McClay and the RSC's Jacqueline O'Hanlong recieve New Year Honours (54033168)

Closer to home, the recipients living in or close to the Stratford District are:

MBEs

Thomas Dunn. Lately Founder and Chairman, Aeros Holdings Ltd. For services to Aviation (Henley in Arden)

Jo-Anne Wilson. Manager, Galanos House Care Home, Royal British Legion. For services to Veterans (Southam)

Jacqueline O’Hanlon. Director of Learning, Royal Shakespeare Company. For services to the Arts (Stratford)

Professor Iain Chapple Professor, Periodontology and Head of Research, Institute of Clinical Sciences, College of Medical and Dental Studies, University of Birmingham and Consultant, Restorative Dentistry, Birmingham Community Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust. For services to Oral and Dental Health (Shelfield)

Anna Trye. For services to Young People and the Bereaved in Warwickshire (Leamington Spa)

OBEs

Dr Clive Hickman. Chief Executive Officer, The Manufacturing Technology Centre Ltd. For services to Engineering Manufacturing and Technology Development (Chipping Campden)

Julie Lindsay. Chief Operating Officer, Office of the Public Guardian. For services to Vulnerable People and the Community (Alcester)

Dr Catherine McClay. Lately Head of Futures, National Grid. For services to the Energy Sector and the Promotion of Decarbonisation (Warwick)

David Sleath. Chief Executive Officer, SEGRO plc. For services to Charity and Business (Warwick)

Doreen Agutter. For services to the History of Meriden and Warwickshire (Balsall Common, West Midlands)

Jagtar Gill For services to the British Sikh and Interfaith Communities (Kenilworth)

See Thursday’s Herald when we talk to those honoured.