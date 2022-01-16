From business leaders to a care home manager – a wide variety of Warwickshire residents were revealed to have been given a New Year’s Honour. Here the recipients talk about their work, volunteering and passions.

Jacqueline O’Hanlon

“I WAS really thrilled to receive it,” said Jacqueline O’Hanlon, director of learning, Royal Shakespeare Company, of her MBE for services to the arts. “I found out in November but had to keep it to myself, but it was nice to know even if you can’t talk about.”

Jacqueline, who is from Birmingham and commutes to Stratford, has been with the RSC for 13 years having first trained as an actor before getting into drama education work.

“I initially started at the RSC on a ten-month contract and just never left,” said Jacqueline. “My first job was being attached to Michael Boyd’s long ensemble. It was an extraordinary insight into the creative working of the RSC.

“I worked with the local community and getting to know the schools has continued to be a great joy over the years,” said Jacqueline, who is a governor at Stratford Primary School.

The MBE has come after years of the RSC’s pioneering work in promoting Shakespeare through its educational wing, headed up by Jacqueline.

“The honour recognises the work that we’ve been doing over the years with many partners, schools, wonderful teachers and young people,” she said. “It’s about how Shakespeare can be a bit of a Trojan horse that actually unlocks all kinds of things besides a better understanding of the plays. It unlocks potential and who young people want to be in the future.”

Jacqui O'Hanlon of the RSC becomes an MBE. Photo: Mark Williamson R1/1/21/0294. (54082578)

Throughout the challenging times of the pandemic, Jacqueline says the work has very much continued.

“The mission is still the same: opening up Shakespeare for all age groups, and sharing the benefits of arts participation.

“We haven’t changed our purpose but have found a different way of delivering it. We got on Zoom calls and we talked a lot to teachers about how we could be the best kind of support for them.”

Following this, Jacqueline and the learning team created a number of interventions. This included Homework Help, where famous RSC alumni such as David Tennant interacted with students and answered questions; Zoom performances from their retained group of actors; and working with young and old through the Better Start family project and a collaboration with the older community of Blackpool Grand.

Some of the simpler work the team did was also highly effective. “Our actors phoned older people feeling lonely and read them sonnets,” explained Jacqueline.

Summing up the team’s endeavours, Jacqueline said: “It was a smorgasbord of work with all kinds of age groups.

“There has been so much tragedy but the sense of community has shone through and we have retained all those partnerships through this most difficult of times all across the country and it’s made us feel stronger; we all relied on and supported each other – and that’s been really wonderful.”

It’s been a tough time for Jacqueline personally – she lost her beloved dad recently, but even so she is appreciative of her blessings.

“It’s a great privilege to do what I do, I am very lucky,” she said. “And I feel incredibly honoured by the MBE. My first thought was ‘oh gosh, my dad would have been so proud’.

“I believe there is a ceremony later in the year and I will take my mum and she will be very proud. It will definitely be a new hat day.”

Tom Dunn

HENLEY businessman Tom Dunn has been awarded an MBE for services to aviation.

As chairman of Aeros Global Limited, Tom has developed a unique training package for young, disadvantaged people which helps them overcome financial hardship to become fully qualified pilots.

It costs £40,000 to £60,000 to train a pilot, but Tom and the Aeros team have fine-tuned the process so those who don’t have the funds can stay at home, hold down a job and do their training with Aeros in between.

Tom, 69, holds a private pilot’s licence and also does acrobatic flying, but it’s the growth and development of young people he wants to encourage so they can achieve their aviation dreams.

“Becoming a pilot is very expensive and there’s no charity support,” he told the Herald. These young people work dreadfully hard and what really drives me is I think it’s a national disgrace they are charged VAT on their pilot training. This doesn’t apply to rich kids who can train in America and Europe and not have to pay tax on their training.

Tom Dunn, MBE, from Henley-in-Arden, the founder and chairman of Coventry-based Aeros Holdings. Photo: Mark Williamson C1/1/21/00392. (54082439)

“Our trainees are terrific people. I had one called Josh who worked so hard. I’ve worked hard in my time, but Josh was exceptional. He held down four jobs including working behind a bar in a Leamington nightclub but the next morning he was at the Aeros office, looking immaculate in his uniform and ready to work behind the office counter at 8.30am – he now earns £174,000 a year as an airline captain.”

A hugely successful businessman, Tom founded Nationwide Autocentres with the first branch opening in Coventry. By the time he retired, 230 further sites had opened in the UK. He also bought the Halford Autocentres for £1, cleared the debt, turned the business around before selling it.

“I retired… for a month,” Tom said. “I didn’t like it, so I kept busy and joined the flying club at Wellesbourne which I ended up buying. I opened up a flying club that helped disadvantaged young kids become pilots as there was no way they could afford to pay for their training. Now Aeros is one of the biggest and best at what we do as a professional modular flight training academy.”

However, Covid has caused some turbulence, providing “very serious challenge just to survive”. But Aeros has survived and there’s no shortage of students applying for training.

The future does hold big decisions for Tom and his son Nick, who is chief executive of Aeros, with a move back to Wellesbourne Airfield under consideration if the proposed Gigafactory at Baginton Airport, Coventry, where Aeros is currently based, goes ahead.

Reflecting on his MBE, he said: “I was surprised, elated, very pleased. Nobody knew about it, in fact one member of staff thought I was already an MBE. I found out two weeks ago but kept it secret and when it was announced we had a nice family lunch but we are planning a big meal celebration with family members coming from Australia and Scotland.”

He reserves special praise for his wife of 40 years, Carol, who has stood by him and always supported his business ambitions.

“Carol deserves an MBE. I just wish she could have one because she stood there and supported me when I remortgaged the house on more than one occasion and never moaned, so this is for her as well.”

Julie Lindsay

JULIE Lindsay described it as humbling to be awarded an OBE for services to vulnerable people and the community.

Julie, from Alcester, is chief operating officer at the Office for the Public Guardian, the Ministry of Justice, but has been a Civil Servant for a long time and has a passion for helping people.

In her current role, she is responsible for supporting those taking out a power of attorney in the event they lose their mental capacity, as well as investigating and bringing to court those that abuse their powers of attorney and safeguarding.

Previously Julie had worked at the Department for Work and Pensions, and it’s her long-standing career in the Civil Service that Julie suspects won her the honour.

She explained: “I was in the DWP before, so my whole Civil Service career has been about helping and supporting people at some of their most vulnerable times in society. It’s been my passion from the age of 18.

“It’s what gets me out of bed every morning, because of the impact we can have on people that are in the worst times of their life. How we help and offer our services can be the difference between making their life much easier at those times.”

Julie added: “I just feel so humbled and privileged. My career’s not over, but I have been at it over 30 years. So, it’s just a privilege to be honoured like this for something I’ve had a passion for, in supporting the most vulnerable in society.

“It’s lovely to have been honoured for that, but as far as I’m concerned, I would be working just as hard not being rewarded as now having had the honour, but it is absolutely lovely.

“People at work or at church have been overjoyed for me to receive this honour, I think is lovely as well. That’s quite humbling, people’s genuine joy at hearing my news.”

Jo-Anne Wilson

“IT’S a way of life.” This is how Jo-Anne Wilson MBE describes the work she does with Royal British Legion veterans at Galanos House Care Home.

Jo-Anne is manager at the Southam home where she has worked for the last 19 years.

Understandably thrilled with the MBE, she told the Herald the whole team at Galanos House were part of the celebrations.

“We give our all to it and I have a fantastic team behind me. It’s been a tough time with Covid but we’ve managed to keep a smile on our faces. I’m accepting the MBE on behalf of the team. No one person does this alone and our residents have been very stoic throughout. They told us during lockdown that Galanos House was like a sanctuary and they felt safer with us than being elsewhere,” Jo-anne said.

Keeping the good news a secret from friends and family was not easy, she added. Her husband Robbie brought the letter upstairs informing them about her New Year’s Honour but they couldn’t tell anyone until the news became official.

There’s a new community hub at Galanos House and Jo-Anne said when next summer arrives the hub will be at the centre of a big MBE celebration party involving staff, residents and friends.

Anna Trye

ANNA Trye’s MBE recognises her work as a bereavement counsellor for Cruse where she has worked since 1986.

Anna, from Leamington, provides counselling support for young carers as well as volunteering at the Myton Hospice in Warwick.

She was instrumental in highlighting the difficulties young carers faced in properly attending school, setting up breakfast meetings between the Warwickshire Carers Association and headteachers.

“The association then put out questionnaires for every child in Warwickshire schools, and the response was horrifying,” she said. There were hundreds of either primary or secondary carers in Warwickshire, which is now far more known about but then it was it was just awful that they were struggling to do everything and nobody knew. So that’s when I got involved with the association of carers, I was asked to join the board and became a trustee, and then they asked me to be their partron, which I still am.”

On how she felt to receive the award, Anna added: “I’m very chuffed, although there are hundreds of people who do what I do, I just don’t understand why it should be me.

“I guess I’ve been doing this for quite a long time.”

Ian Chapple

A CAREER in research and influencing wider dental health industry policy has seen Prof Iain Chapple awarded an MBE.

He has held several positions on British Society of Periodontology (BSP), including council member (1994-2004), honorary treasurer (1998-2004), president (2014-2015) and scientific adviser (2020 ongoing).

Iain, who lives in Shelfield with his wife and two daughters, said: “I worked for the British Society of Periodontology for, gosh, decades. I honestly don’t know whether it’s for the research or for what I do for the national and international charities or whether it’s for being an honorary consultant with the chief dental officer. I genuinely don’t know, but it’s a lovely thing to be awarded. I’m sure there are many, many other people that have worked a lot harder than I do.”

Iain’s role with the BSP includes working with patients and industry leaders to provide grants and develop policy around educating people about oral diseases.

He was also treasurer of the European Federation of Periodontology, an influential 31-member organisation that uses experts from around the world to create guidelines and policy documents with which to lobby politicians.

Iain told the Herald the MBE has left him “over the moon”. He added: “To be honest, it’s more the fact that somebody thought to nominate you. That’s perhaps more important than the award itself, because there’s always an element of luck, and there’s an element of opinion and subjectivity on these things. But for me, it was the fact that somebody sat down and put the effort in and had the thought that meant more to me than anything.

“You don’t achieve things in life on your own, it’s about teamwork. And I have some fantastic teams that I work with, really incredible teams. My team at the dental hospital, particularly, my nurses, and my other colleagues are just fantastic. And, of course, my family that put up with my silly working hours of 90 hours a week. So I have an incredibly forgiving wife and two daughters.

“I’m very lucky.”

And not forgetting...

Air Marshal Gerard Michael David Mayhew, who grew up locally, was awarded a CBE – see separate story in the Herald this week.

Dr Catherine McClay, from Warwick, has been awarded the OBE for services to the energy sector and the promotion of decarbonisation.

Catherine was formerly head of future markets at National Grid ESO, where she was responsible for designing the energy markets which will allow the UK electricity system to operate carbon-free by 2025. She is now trading and optimisation director at Sembcorp Energy, and a visiting professor at Imperial College London.

Jagtar Singh Gill, from Kenilworth, has been awarded the OBE for services to the British Sikh and Interfaith communities.

An experienced pharmacist, Jagtar is an independent prescriber for Dr Mitchell and Partners, and is a member of the General Pharmaceutical Society and also the Royal Pharmaceutical Society.

Doreen Agutter has been awarded the MBE for services to the History of Meriden and Warwickshire.

Doreen has been honoured for her dedication to researching and writing several books and articles on the history of her home village of Meriden.

Dr Clive Hickman, from Chipping Campden, has been awarded the OBE for services to engineering manufacturing and technology development.

Currently chief executive of Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry, Clive was honoured for his work of over 35 years in the automotive industry, including as senior engineer with the Rover Group and engineering and group operations director at the Motor Industry Research Association.

David Sleath, from Warwick, has been awarded the OBE for services to charity and business.

David has been honoured for his work as chief executive of real estate investment trust, SERGO, as well as the company’s charitable efforts through its SERGO community fund.