1. What is your top priority for the Stratford District over the next four years?

Our overall priority would be the climate and ecological crises and how to combat these through local policies. Otherwise, our top priority is to fight for improved local facilities and infrastructure. We would champion sustainable ways of doing this that would create a better district for everyone, and for the future. We would work to end environmental and social injustices by working for the common good.

2. Stratford town centre, in particular, has been described as tired and hampered by traffic issues. How would you address this?

We would create pedestrian and cycle-friendly areas in town centres and villages around the district. This would include pedestrianised areas and 20mph speed limits on roads where appropriate. There would also be improved facilities for those with restricted mobility. We would work to improve road safety and introduce traffic calming measures where practical.

We would campaign for the government to reinstate the rail link to Honeybourne to give through journeys from the north to Oxford, Reading, London as well as the South West. This would enable commuters from the south to travel by train to Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick and thereby not snarl up traffic around Stratford with increased car journeys. It would also encourage tourist and other visitors to come by train, helping to build a more sustainable local economy.

We would apply for government support to make Park & Ride in Stratford free and fund a regular shuttle bus into the town centre.

3. Stratford District Council has been accused of losing out to other authorities in the competition for government money. Do you agree, and if you do agree, what would you do about it?

We disagree with the way that the government hands out money to councils on the basis of funding bids. This is inherently unfair to many other councils, not just Stratford. We would campaign for the government to distribute funding fairly. Until this system of funding changes we would put additional resources into funding bids, especially those that improve facilities and infrastructure.