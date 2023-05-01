The four main parties in Stratford speak to the Herald about why you should vote for them. Conservative leader Tony Jefferson answers key questions
1, What is your top priority for the Stratford district over the next four years?
To deliver and implement the South Warwickshire Local Plan. It is the foundation stone for achieving a step change in our resident’s (young and old) opportunities, enabling us to:
- Deliver local climate change actions — both mitigation and adaptation
- Build ‘real’ communities where people live, work, access education, health, leisure, and retail
- Drive economic growth beyond Shakespeare tourism focusing on development in the technologies and jobs for a green AI world
- Put infrastructure delivery first
- Provide more truly affordable housing for rent and purchase
Without this holistic forward -thinking plan we leave our future to the developers… which is unacceptable, so the stakes are high.