1, What is your top priority for the Stratford district over the next four years?

To deliver and implement the South Warwickshire Local Plan. It is the foundation stone for achieving a step change in our resident’s (young and old) opportunities, enabling us to:

Conservative leader of Stratford District Council Tony Jefferson

- Deliver local climate change actions — both mitigation and adaptation

- Build ‘real’ communities where people live, work, access education, health, leisure, and retail

- Drive economic growth beyond Shakespeare tourism focusing on development in the technologies and jobs for a green AI world

- Put infrastructure delivery first

- Provide more truly affordable housing for rent and purchase

Without this holistic forward -thinking plan we leave our future to the developers… which is unacceptable, so the stakes are high.