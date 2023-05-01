1. What is your top priority for the Stratford district over the next four years?

There’s an awful lot of work to be done, but top of the list has to be support for residents and businesses through the cost-of-living crisis.

2. Stratford town centre, in particular, has been described as tired and hampered by traffic issues. How would you address this?

For our town centre to thrive we have to encourage businesses that meet the needs of residents all year round as well as seasonal visitors. Once those are in place we will prioritise maintenance and accessibility. Issues around parking and potential pedestrianisation have been discussed by successive councils without ever making much progress. Labour councillors will push for action on these issues and the implementation of a detailed town centre development plan.

Cat Price, chair of Stratford Labour

3. Stratford District Council has been accused of losing out to other authorities in the competition for government money. Do you agree, and if you do agree, what would you do about it?

Unfortunately, that certainly seems to have been the case. The development of business cases and bids for funding are tasks for council officers rather than councillors themselves, but councillors must be overseeing the process, setting the right priorities and ensuring that staff are supported with training where appropriate to make successful bids.