Loan fraud leads to two people being questioned by police in Stratford

TWO people from Stratford have been questioned by police over claims a loan for more than £1,000 was taken out in someone else’s name.

Warwickshire Police said a 28-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were questioned under caution about their alleged role in a fraud.

The pair were among eight people arrested in 10 days by officers investigating fraud claims.

A 24-year-old woman from Leamington was questioned under caution after a woman reported she had been conned out of £350 after paying for a tablet online that was never delivered to her.

A 21-year-old woman from Rugby was questioned under caution following a report a vulnerable woman in her 70s had been conned out of more than £7,000. This investigation began after a report that someone doing shopping for the woman during the pandemic had made more than 370 unauthorised transactions on her bank card.

A 29-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with an allegation that someone took payment for two motorbikes and failed to deliver them last year. He was later bailed while enquiries continue.

A 22-year-old man from Rugby was voluntarily interviewed under caution after a man was conned out of more than £5,000 as part of an online scam.

A 33-year-old man from Exhall was arrested after it was alleged he fraudulently invoiced clients of a Nuneaton-based company he worked for.

A 29-year-old woman from Bedworth was questioned under caution following a report that someone had fraudulently spent more than £800 on the victim’s credit card.

The police said enquiries are ongoing into all of the cases.