As GCSE results roll in around the Stratford district this morning spirits were largely high, although there were some disappointments as grades were down on previous years. Top grades in England were down more than four percentage points on last year’s results – with 22.4% of results for 16-year-olds at grade 7 or above, equivalent to an A.

Results were expected to fall after the government announced plans to return grades to 2019 levels, though this year’s results still hovered slightly above pre-pandemic levels when 21.9% of grades were 7 and above. At the peak of grade inflation in 2021, 30% of entries were awarded top grades.

Shipston High School

Statement from head Mr GavinShipston High School students have achieved fantastic GCSE results this year, and I congratulate them all. Students in year 11 worked extremely hard studying for their exams, including through periods of pandemic lockdown and remote learning, and their commitment has been rewarded with impressive individual performances and extremely strong results across the school. All students should be very proud.

Shipston High School students celebrate their GCSE results.

These results show the results of sustained hard work and the excellent progress students make at the school. I am delighted that these results empower students to go on to fulfil their post 16 ambitions.

Once again Shipston students have achieved strong grades in core subjects, well ahead of national averages. Around 80 % of students secured grades between 4 and 9 in English and similarly in Maths. Shipston students secured an impressive array of top grades 8 and 9 across the subject range, including students with multiple grades at 7, 8 and 9. A quarter of all students achieved a 7, 8 or 9 in English. Students have achieved the challenging grade 9 in a wide variety of academic subjects, showing a consistently high performance in a diverse range of disciplines. It’s very impressive. Results include one student with eight grade 9s, another with eight grade 8s and a grade 9, with yet another with two grade 9s and six grade 8s, along with other similar achievements across year 11.

As important as individual grades achieved is the sustained progress from students, with an impressive majority exceeding their expected outcomes.

The school has an enviable reputation of academic strength. The school’s focus on quality education, and our work preparing students for adult life, enables students to move onto a wide range of fulfilling careers. 2023 results demonstrate the strong academic focus of Shipston High School. This is also a day to remember the shared commitment of families, friends and staff supporting our young people through their studies. All students should be congratulated. Well done to everyone.

There was a vibrant and shared joy in the school as results were collected. Shipston students have once again excelled; congratulations.

Stratford Girls’ Grammar School (SGGS) is once again celebrating the success of their Year 11 students as full GCSE examinations returned. Year on year, SGGS students’ GCSE exam successes go from strength to strength. In spite of the warnings about a return to near 2019 standards, with a drop in grades compared to the last three years, our Year 11 students have produced an excellent set of results. Together, they have achieved 37% at Grade 9, 67% at Grade 9/8 and 86% at Grade 9/7. Further congratulations go to the 19 students who received 8 or more Grade 9s, which is a fantastic achievement.

Stratford Girls' Grammar School.

Headteacher, Jacqui Cornell, said, “Huge congratulations to each and every one of our students, and also to their parents who have supported them with us along the way. Our students’ capacity to succeed never ceases to amaze us. These outstanding results reflect our commitment to offer a broad and balanced education that meets the needs of our students, as well as their flexibility in thought and deed in pursuit of their aspirations. It has been a tumultuous educational journey for them all since March 2020, during which they have been tested by many factors beyond their control. Knowing this, we are especially delighted for all of our students as they receive their GCSE results today. The results show not only how well they have risen to all the challenges of the last three years, but prove that they have not been held back. We are proud of our continued success as a school, and because our students are now placed in the best possible position to access their chosen long-term destination: university, higher apprenticeship or the world of work. We are excited to welcome the many joining us for sixth form and to celebrating their ongoing successes with them.”