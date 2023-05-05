Live updates – Counting gets under way in Stratford local elections

ID has been shown, votes have been cast and now it’s time to find out who has won.

The local election count gets under way in Stratford today (Friday) to see which group – if any – will be in control of Stratford District Council as well as parish councils across the area.

The big prize is control at Elizabeth House where the Conservative group has been in power for more than 20 years. But the Liberal Democrats believe SDC is there for the taking – mainly due to the scandals arising from Westminster and the actions of Stratford’s own Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi, who was sacked as party chairman after being found to have breached the ministerial code.

Elections 2023.

Despite no explanation or apology to his constituents, the Stratford Conservative Association has reselected him as its candidate for the next general election.

It was on the back of that decision – and sensing there were scalps to be taken – that Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey visited Stratford last weekend, giving his troops a final push.

Stratford’s Conservatives have reacted to the criticism of their national party by pointing out they are ‘local Conservatives’ and have a decent track record in local government – the finances are all in order, there’s some exiting projects bubbling along and they’re very pro-business.

Then there’s Labour. Feedback from the doorstep, according to the group, has been very positive for the reds so they could take a few seats.

The ward map of the Stratford district.

The Greens could also put up a good show, having fielded candidates across the district and with the climate change agenda fresh in many people’s minds.

However, Stratford is generally a two-horse race – it’s traditionally either the Conservatives or the Lib Dems that take control of SDC.

This time, however, there is a chance of a hung council (the Herald has been told SDC officers have been making preparations should there be no one party in overall control) which means any seats picked up by the Greens and Labour could play a significant part in shaping the area’s future.

The Herald will be at the count and will be updating the website as the results roll in.