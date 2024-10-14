LIVE music returns to Cox’s Yard, Stratford, tonight (Monday, 14th October).

On the bill are TV Pin. They are a five-piece band from London and the West Midlands, delivering vocal harmony drenched sounds of west coast Americana with distinctively British avant-garde songwriting.

The Klatter drummer Greg McLeod. Photo: Mark Williamson

They share a love of keyboard grooves and a fusion of styles from 70s Americana, classic British new wave, 60s psychedelia and hook-laden power pop. The band combine in the pop song flavours of Americana, alt-pop songs, keyboard grooves and radio friendly harmonic rock with a spiky edge.

In support are The Klatter, with local sticksman Greg McLeod on drumming duties – so expect plenty of noise.

Tickets are available on www.seetickets.com.