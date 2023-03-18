Police negotiate with man as he sits on railing outside the RSC Rooftop Restaurant
Police cordoned off the RSC, Waterside and the canal basin this afternoon (Saturday) to deal with a mental health issue.
A thickset man, aged approximately in his 40s, could be seen sat on a railing outside the RSC Rooftop Restaurant. It appeared as though another man, possibly a plain clothes police officer, was negotiating with him.
The incident began to unfold at approximately 12.30pm.
Warwickshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently responding to a concern for welfare for a man at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on Waterside in Stratford. Please avoid the area while we respond to this incident. Thank you for your patience."
RSC front of house staff and security were deployed to prevent members of the public breaching the taped-off cordon which extended around large parts of the theatre grounds, including Bancroft Gardens and Waterside.
Updates when we have them.