Live bookings now available at Warwickshire's recycling centres

WARWICKSHIRE’S recycling centres have moved to a live booking system.

The change means visitors to the household waste recycling centres will be able to book a few to minutes before arriving, subject to availability.

The previous system, which was introduced as a Covid measure, had forced people to book hours in advance.

Warwickshire County Council, which runs the centres, said numbers on the sites are still being managed to allow for safe practices and avoid queuing. However, the council added that all of its sites, including Burton Farm, Stratford, and Shipston, usually have slots in the afternoon available for live booking every day.

The centres have moved to winter opening hours which are 8.30am to 4.15pm at weekends (Shipston shuts at noon on weekends) and 9.30am to 3.15pm weekdays.

Book at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.