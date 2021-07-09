Litterers are spoiling Stratford's parks and beauty spots

“What a load of rubbish,” was the observation of two concerned Stratford citizens at the Fisherman’s car park last week.

Their main complaint was not, however, about the redevelopment plans for the site by the district council and town trust but were instead expressing their disgust at litter dumped there by human visitors to the picturesque wildlife spot.

Julia Shearing likes to walk her dog in the early mornings along the riverside. She noticed that there was a problem with inadequate provision for dog poo and not enough litter bins generally, and got in touch with the Herald to share photos she has taken of the problems throughout Stratford.

Fellow early-morning visitor to the site Carole Williams was so incensed by the mounting litter problem that she now picks up rubbish every morning at the site while her husband goes kayaking.

“Littering is so widespread these days,” fumed Carole. “A few years ago, it used to be the odd family or group of people littering. Now it just seems the in thing to have a picnic and just walk away. It’s on the Rec, it’s everywhere. I was brought up with the Keep Britain Tidy campaign but there doesn’t seem to be anything like that now.”

Carole Williams, right, and Julia Shearing, doing their bit to clean up Fishermanâs Car Park and the surrounding area in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson F52/6/21/0356. (48721984)

The list of things that Carole picks up is endless. Some of them, such as sweet and fast food wrappers, alcohol bottles and plastic water bottles are perhaps as expected, but other items are more extraordinary.

“There seems to be a trend now for people picnicking by the river and bringing tents down – which they then abandon. Last week I watched as a family had a picnic and not only did they leave the tent but dirty nappies and an empty bottle of red wine – who looks after a baby like that?”

Worse though, says Carole, is a new phenomenon that she is seeing more regularly: human excrement with disposable face masks used instead of toilet paper – dumped along the footpath from the Fisherman’s car park.

Horrified Carole said: “Who does such a thing? I can’t compute that.”

Both Carole and Julia things there need to be better education about littering – starting with schools and young people.

Speaking of her own recent efforts to educate, Carole said: “I was on Shottery Fields there were a big group of students in hoodies and smoking and drinking. I politely said to them ‘do you mind putting your litter in the bins when you’re finished’. I went back the next morning and all their rubbish was in that bin.

Rubbish bins at Fishermans car park (49022865)

“I do think that if there were more visible litter wardens then it could make a difference.”

Besides more bins and wards, the pair also thought better signposting was needed.

Pointing to a camouflaged bin store on the grass in front by the river, Julia observed: “Most visitors wouldn’t know there was a bin there. And just simply having a sign that said something basic like ‘litter kills animals and the environment’ then maybe it would encourage them to think.”

The litter problem in the area should make those proposing development of the Fisherman’s car park think again, reckons Carole.

She said: “I’ve got hundreds of pictures on my phone of how pretty it is here: the flower, the fauna, the deer, kingfishers, herrings, the swans, signets – it’s a beautiful area and it’s wrong to mess about with it. And if there’s all this litter now what the hell is it going to be like when there are more visitors?”

Last summer Stratford District Council launched its ‘Don’t be a tosser’ anti-littering campaign. A spokesperson said: “We want to remind residents that leaving litter is not acceptable and they have a responsibility to dispose of their waste properly by using an on street litter bin or taking the rubbish home with them. We spend over £1.5 million a year keeping the streets of the district clean and tidy and we appreciate the efforts of all the community-spirted people and groups that enhance our operations by clearing the excess litter.”