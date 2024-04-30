This week’s literary festival that is due to start at the Crowne Plaza from tomorrow will go ahead despite Monday night’s, says festival director Annie Ashworth.

The Stratford Literary Festival takes place from Wednesday until Sunday, and sees an array of well known names come to the town.

Although it remains unclear how much damage to the hotel by the fire that saw eight fire appliances attend and guests evacuated, Annie said she was determined that the 70 events will all go ahead as planned.

Firefighters were still on the scene this morning following the fire at the Crown Plaza last night. Photo: Iain Duck

She told the Herald: “I am waiting to hear what the situation is but we are determined to go ahead. All the local venues are being really supportive. Everyone is being so helpful – we are waiting to hear from the Crowne Plaza what if any other spaces are useable.”

Among the many authors and thinkers appearing at the festival are big names such as: classicist Mary Beard, queen of crime fiction Val McDermid, bestselling author David Nicholls, and children’s favourite Michael Rosen.

Stage and screen is celebrated with actor David Troughton and award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson talking about their Stratford. The new co-artistic director of the RSC, Tamara Harvey, shares her vision for the company and will talk about smashing the glass ceiling.

Comedian Alistair McGowan will celebrate the genius Noel Coward, while Patrick Grant, a judge on the popular Great British Sewing Bee television show, will explain why the fashion industry needs a re-design.

Leading the festival’s current affairs programme will be LBC presenter James O’Brien and Observer columnist Will Hutton, while Times columnist Daniel Finkelstein will share the story of his family and the Holocaust.

The line-up also includes Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee, mathematician Marcus Du Sautoy (on using maths to win at Monopoly) and Gardeners’ World presenter Rachel de Thame.

The fiction side of the festival will see talks by authors John Boyne, Costa Prize winner A L Kennedy andSusan Fletcher while broadcaster Michael Wood brings China’s best-known poet to wider acclaim and YA author Alex Wheatle shares the story of his troubled upbringing.

For families and schools, there will be appearances from former Children’s Laureate Rosen and current Laureate Joseph Coehlo, with fun interactive workshops to get involved in.

Buy tickets online at www.stratlitfest.co.uk.

See story: Fire at Crowne Plaza