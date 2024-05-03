Stratford Literary Festival runs shuttle bus to Welcombe Hotel over the weekend when host of authors, thinkers and performers appear
The good people at the Stratford Literary Festival have laid on a minibus to take participants to the Welcombe Hotel.
The hotel has stepped into the breach left after the Crowne Plaza became a no-go following Monday night’s fire. Other venues filling in include Play House, RSC and Holy Trinity.
Obviously the roadworks on the Warwick Road are a bit of a pain in terms of getting to the new location at the Welcombe, and so organisers have arranged for the shuttle bus to make regular back and forth journeys from today (Friday) until Sunday.
It will pick up from the corner of St Gregory’s Road and Welcombe Road (CV37 6UJ) at 10am, 12midday, 2pm and 4pm. And will return from the hotel car park at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 4.30pm (plus 5.30pm Saturday and Sunday).
The bus sits eight and is on a first-come first-served basis.
Herald Arts walked from the town centre to the Welcombe Hotel on Thursday - it took around 35 minutes to do the 1.5mile walk (they have little legs); and currently satnav estimation by car is showing that to do the circuitous route via A46 is 20 minutes to do eight miles by car to the venue - although with a snarled up Birmingham Road that sounds optimistic.
See below remaining line-up and book tickets at www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk
Friday 3rd May
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
10-12.30pmJennifer Collier WORKSHOPPaper workshop
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
10am-12pmCathy Rentzenbrink WORKSHOPWrite It All Down Workshop
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
12pm-1pmPen VoglerStuffed: A History of Good Food and Hard Times in Britain
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
12pm-1pmRobert HardmanKing Charles III
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
2-4.30pmJennifer Collier WORKSHOPPaper workshop
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
2pm-3pmAlice Farnham and Tamara HarveySmashing the Creative Glass Ceiling
RSC Theatre, CV37 6BB
2pm-3pmMichael RosenGetting Better
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
4pm-5pmClare MackintoshI Promise it Won't Always Hurt Like This
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
4pm-5pmMarcus du SautoyAround the World in 80 Games
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
5.45pm-6.45pmRos AtkinsThe Art of Explanation
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
6pm-7pmJohn BoyneEarth
Holy Trinity Church, Old Town, CV37 6BG
7.30pm-8.30pmVal McDermidLady Macbeth
Saturday 4th May
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
9.30am-11.30amChristina Strang WORKSHOPWORKSHOP The Hidden Faces in Handwriting: what handwriting reveals
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
10am-11amMichael RosenThe Big Dreaming and Other Stories KS1
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
10.45am-11.45amCharlie Campbell/Susan Fletcher/Susanna WadesonThe Who's Who of Publishing
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
11.30am-2.30pmLucy JacksonBear Hunt Workshop
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
12pm-1pmMarianna SpringAmong the Trolls
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
12pm-1pmDavid NichollsYou Are Here
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
12.30-1:30pmRob EastawayMuch Ado About Numbers
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
2-4pmChristina StrangHandwriting Analysis - individual people, drop in session
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
2pm-3pmPatrick GrantLess - redesigning the fashion industry
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
2.15pm-3.15pmSarah Perry and Nicholas HoggThe Road to Enlightment - following the book journey
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
3-4pmLiam Byrne MP + Paul LindleyThe Haves and The have Nots: The Inequality of Wealth
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
4pm-5pmDr Sam Carr + Dr Bruce HoodBeing Alone and Happy
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
4pm-5pmMary BeardEmperor of Rome
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
4.30pm-5.30pmRichard FisherThe Long View
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
5.45pm-6.45pmJames O'BrienHow They Broke Britain
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
6pm-7pmJames Hogg and David NichollsAdaptation and Ghostwriting
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
7.30pm-8.30pmPaul C BrunsonFind Love
Sunday 5th May
Cricket Ground
10am-1pm TBCCRICKET MATCHCRICKET MATCH
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
10am-11amRichard RoganCoffee and the Crossword
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
10am-11amNeill Cameron KS2Mega Robo Bros 7-11yrs
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
11.30am-12.30pmBrothers McLeodKS2 comic workshop
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
11.30am-12.30pmJulian Sedgwick and Chie Kutsuwada100 Tales from the Tokyo Ghost Café 11-14yrs
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
1pm-2pmRichard Schoch and Prof Tiffany SternShakespeare's Life in Tudor Stratford
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
1.15pm-2.15pmOliver SodenMasquerade - Noel Coward
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
1:45pm-2:45pmWill HuttonThis Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
2.30pm-3.30pmJennie Godfrey + Flora CarrHutchinson Heinemann's Ones to Watch: Jennie Godfrey & Flora Carr
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
3pm-4pmAnna MurphyDestination Fabulous
Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR
4pm-5pmAL Kennedy and Anthony McGowanAuthors and Sex
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
4:15pm-5:15pmJojo MoyesSomeone Else's Shoes
Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU
7.00pm-8.15pmAlistair McGowan and Charlotte PageMad About the Boy: A Celebration of Noel Coward