The good people at the Stratford Literary Festival have laid on a minibus to take participants to the Welcombe Hotel.

The hotel has stepped into the breach left after the Crowne Plaza became a no-go following Monday night’s fire. Other venues filling in include Play House, RSC and Holy Trinity.

Lit fest

Obviously the roadworks on the Warwick Road are a bit of a pain in terms of getting to the new location at the Welcombe, and so organisers have arranged for the shuttle bus to make regular back and forth journeys from today (Friday) until Sunday.

It will pick up from the corner of St Gregory’s Road and Welcombe Road (CV37 6UJ) at 10am, 12midday, 2pm and 4pm. And will return from the hotel car park at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 4.30pm (plus 5.30pm Saturday and Sunday).

The bus sits eight and is on a first-come first-served basis.

Herald Arts walked from the town centre to the Welcombe Hotel on Thursday - it took around 35 minutes to do the 1.5mile walk (they have little legs); and currently satnav estimation by car is showing that to do the circuitous route via A46 is 20 minutes to do eight miles by car to the venue - although with a snarled up Birmingham Road that sounds optimistic.

See below remaining line-up and book tickets at www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk

Friday 3rd May

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

10-12.30pmJennifer Collier WORKSHOPPaper workshop

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

10am-12pmCathy Rentzenbrink WORKSHOPWrite It All Down Workshop

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

12pm-1pmPen VoglerStuffed: A History of Good Food and Hard Times in Britain

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

12pm-1pmRobert HardmanKing Charles III

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

2-4.30pmJennifer Collier WORKSHOPPaper workshop

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

2pm-3pmAlice Farnham and Tamara HarveySmashing the Creative Glass Ceiling

RSC Theatre, CV37 6BB

2pm-3pmMichael RosenGetting Better

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

4pm-5pmClare MackintoshI Promise it Won't Always Hurt Like This

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

4pm-5pmMarcus du SautoyAround the World in 80 Games

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

5.45pm-6.45pmRos AtkinsThe Art of Explanation

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

6pm-7pmJohn BoyneEarth

Holy Trinity Church, Old Town, CV37 6BG

7.30pm-8.30pmVal McDermidLady Macbeth

Saturday 4th May

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

9.30am-11.30amChristina Strang WORKSHOPWORKSHOP The Hidden Faces in Handwriting: what handwriting reveals

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

10am-11amMichael RosenThe Big Dreaming and Other Stories KS1

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

10.45am-11.45amCharlie Campbell/Susan Fletcher/Susanna WadesonThe Who's Who of Publishing

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

11.30am-2.30pmLucy JacksonBear Hunt Workshop

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

11.30am-2.30pmLucy JacksonBear Hunt Workshop

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

12pm-1pmMarianna SpringAmong the Trolls

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

12pm-1pmDavid NichollsYou Are Here

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

12.30-1:30pmRob EastawayMuch Ado About Numbers

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

2-4pmChristina StrangHandwriting Analysis - individual people, drop in session

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

2pm-3pmPatrick GrantLess - redesigning the fashion industry

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

2.15pm-3.15pmSarah Perry and Nicholas HoggThe Road to Enlightment - following the book journey

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

3-4pmLiam Byrne MP + Paul LindleyThe Haves and The have Nots: The Inequality of Wealth

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

4pm-5pmDr Sam Carr + Dr Bruce HoodBeing Alone and Happy

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

4pm-5pmMary BeardEmperor of Rome

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

4.30pm-5.30pmRichard FisherThe Long View

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

5.45pm-6.45pmJames O'BrienHow They Broke Britain

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

6pm-7pmJames Hogg and David NichollsAdaptation and Ghostwriting

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

7.30pm-8.30pmPaul C BrunsonFind Love

Sunday 5th May

Cricket Ground

10am-1pm TBCCRICKET MATCHCRICKET MATCH

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

10am-11amRichard RoganCoffee and the Crossword

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

10am-11amNeill Cameron KS2Mega Robo Bros 7-11yrs

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

11.30am-12.30pmBrothers McLeodKS2 comic workshop

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

11.30am-12.30pmJulian Sedgwick and Chie Kutsuwada100 Tales from the Tokyo Ghost Café 11-14yrs

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

1pm-2pmRichard Schoch and Prof Tiffany SternShakespeare's Life in Tudor Stratford

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

1.15pm-2.15pmOliver SodenMasquerade - Noel Coward

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

1:45pm-2:45pmWill HuttonThis Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

2.30pm-3.30pmJennie Godfrey + Flora CarrHutchinson Heinemann's Ones to Watch: Jennie Godfrey & Flora Carr

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

3pm-4pmAnna MurphyDestination Fabulous

Welcombe Hotel, Warwick Road, CV37 0NR

4pm-5pmAL Kennedy and Anthony McGowanAuthors and Sex

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

4:15pm-5:15pmJojo MoyesSomeone Else's Shoes

Playhouse, Rother Street: CV37 6LU

7.00pm-8.15pmAlistair McGowan and Charlotte PageMad About the Boy: A Celebration of Noel Coward