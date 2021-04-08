SINGER-songwriter Emma Skipp has launched a song about life under lockdown to raise money for charity.

Singer/sonwriter Emma Skipp with drum and bass producer Justin Smith who plans to a remix of her song âBack to Beforeâ. Photo: Mark Williamson F6/3/21/5433. (45657762)

Like many others, Emma has been working from home during the pandemic and noticed the day-to-day suffering of many people in her community of Alcester, which inspired her to write the song.

Back to Before was made with the help and encouragement of Mike Knowles, Emma’s co-worker at YMCA Worcestershire, as well as fellow musicians Peter Butler and Leon Payne, who produced the soundtrack and video for the song.

The video includes all of the band members recording their parts remotely, as well as a sizeable collection of images from all involved representing lockdown in various ways.

From frontline friends and family to births of babies, the passing of time and working from home – and the isolation that can bring – the images show both an extraordinary and a normal year in all of our lives.

Back to Before will be available on Spotify and iTunes when it is released and money raised will go to NHS Charities Together, Mind and YMCA Worcestershire.

Emma told the Herald: “This is the first song I have written in a very long time and it very much focuses on lockdown and mental health. My hope is that the song reaches a broad audience and those that listen to it can relate to the lyrics.

“There’s no political agenda to the song – it’s about working from home, feeling isolated and feeling alone. On a personal level, the lyrics represent all I have felt as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, colleague, and most of all the daily struggle so many people have, with or without a global pandemic.”

Emma will also be working closely with Nightingale FC, a football team which raises money for the NHS and which will now play home games at Stratford Town’s Arden Garages Stadium.

She said: “I met with the guy who is doing the PR for Nightingale FC at the ground on Saturday and we talked about ways in which we can work together.

“We’re both doing the same thing in raising money for the NHS and other charities, so once lockdown ends and we can get back into the community, the plan is do some more local fundraisers with Nightingale FC.”

The Emma Skipp Band is a collection of ten musicians who started out in 2009 before becoming a successful covers band, performing at corporate functions, weddings and private parties. Emma has worked with Ocean Colour Scene and The Enemy in the studio and touring as a session vocalist.

She performed on The Enemy single No Time for Tears in 2008, which was on the BBC Radio 1 playlist for several weeks, was named Annie Mac’s record of the week and reached the top 20. In 2009 she appeared on Ocean Colour Scene’s album Saturday, and she has also toured with Oasis and appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show and the Album Chart Show.

All fundraising pages can be found on the band’s social media.