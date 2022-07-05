The news that Stratford Hospital Minor Injuries Unit will be only operating limited hours when it reopens in August has been slammed as a “smack in the face for the community”.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) announced the news today (Tuesday) that the MIU will open on Saturday, 13th August with a “phased approach” meaning that initially the service will only be available on Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and 5pm.

Stratford Hospital (47838005)

A spokesperson said: "The operating hours will be reviewed regularly and will be extended dependant on staffing levels. Maintaining the level of staff needed to run the main emergency site in South Warwickshire at Warwick Hospital is a key priority and this could occasionally impact on the delivery of the Minor Injuries service, although we will always endeavour to mitigate the risk to the Minor Injuries Unit wherever possible."

Former mayor Cyril Bennis commented: “It is totally unacceptable, it’s a smack in the face for the community. It’s a stopgap. We want a proper service not a part-time service."

