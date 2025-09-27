IT has been lights, camera, action in Alcester this month as the BBC have been in town filming a new drama.

Locals looked on as camera crews buzzed around the streets filming The Hairdresser Mysteries, one of two dramas commissioned to be filmed and produced in the West Midlands.

One of the main filming locations is The Church House on Butter Street. The building has been transformed internally into the 1970s hair salon which is a key feature of the drama.

The programme was created by playwright and screenwriter Jim Cartwright. Sally Phillips, who has starred in Bridget Jones films, Notting Hill and How To Please A Woman along with many TV roles, plays the lead in the production.

Set in the 1970s, the series is centred around high-end hairdresser, Lily Petal (Sally Phillips), who opts out of the competitive city scene to buy a small village hairdressers at the top of a cobbled street.

As everyone tells their hairdresser everything, Lily soon finds herself at the hub of her new village’s secrets and revelations, and with her own brand of uncannily highly developed, hairdressing intuitive empathy and understanding, solves the village mysteries.

A house in Oversley Green was another prominent filming location, and owner Mark Cargill shared with the Herald what it was like to have his home transformed into a set. Film crews and actors took over the house on Monday 15th September.

Filming The Hairdresser Mysteries in Alcester. Photo: Derek Willis

“A location manager scouts out the area for suitable sites and properties and then we had a note through the door about six weeks ago asking if we would be interested,” Mark, who owns the property with his wife Kathryn, said.

“We said yes and the next thing we knew, they came to take some photographs. Following on from that they said they would want to use the property and then it was just a case of going through contracts and sorting dates.”

There were just three weeks between Mark and Kathryn first being contacted by the production team and them coming out to visit. A date was agreed and equipment was dropped off a couple of days before filming took place.

Mark said that around 50 people, cast and crew, were in the house and so they realised it would be easier to have a day out whilst their house was transformed.

“We knew it was going to be difficult as they basically took over the bottom of the house. We decided to go and have lunch in Stratford and watch a film.”

Mark was complementary to the cast and crew who were in his home, including lead Sally Phillips.

“We had a lovely chat with some of the actors, including Sally and she was very nice.

“Everyone was so courteous and kind. They were lovely people and they looked after the house very well.”

Having his house taken over by a film crew was “daunting” according to Mark.

“At the end of the day, you never know what they're looking for. They've got a very tight schedule so they've got to come in and shoot as quickly as possible to get in and out.

“From their point of view, it's just we want to get in and do our work. We just kept out of the way to let them have free reign.”

Mark only sees the BBC filming a series in Alcester as a good thing for the area.

“Alcester is a very photogenic place. We've had this before with Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, so it's nice that film crews come back.

“It raises the profile of the town and it generates some interest and excitement within the town as people see what is happening. It’s a real win-win situation.”

The countdown is now on for Mark and Kathryn to be able to watch the programme and see their home in action.

“We're fascinated because we didn't see all the shooting. We don't know what happened in certain parts in other locations. We couldn't get into the rooms when they were doing it. It will be fascinating to see how they make it work.”

The Hairdresser Mysteries was announced as part of the BBC signing of a second memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) earlier this month. This ensures the broadcaster’s production spend in the West Midlands almost doubles from £24m to £40m a year by the end of 2027.

If you are keen to watch other south Warwickshire-set shows, have no fear. The latest series of comedy drama Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators aired on BBC yesterday (24th September).





