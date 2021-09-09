Lightning fear halts RSC The Comedy of Errors performance

Safety fears that lightning could cause problems has led to today's (Thursday) matinee performance of The Comedy of Errors being cancelled.

The RSC said: "We are sorry to say that we have had to cancel today’s (9th September) matinee performance of The Comedy of Errors due to a forecast of lightning storms.

The Comedy of Errors (49397680)

"Our intention is always to go ahead with the performance as long as it is safe to do so. Advice from the Met Office means that the performance has to be cancelled due to the risk of extreme conditions for all involved in the performance."

The company also apologies and said it would be in contact with ticket-holders.

Much of Britain was given an amber alert of thunderstorms today, with the Met Office giving the forecast for West Midlands as: "A mostly cloudy day with pockets of heavy, showery rain, with localised thunderstorms possible, throughout the region. This rain likely to pick up in the afternoon, becoming downpours in some places."