Lifetime classroom ban for former Alcester teacher after he kept explicit video

THE former head of music at St Benedict’s School in Alcester has been banned from teaching for life after being placed on the sex offenders’ register.

William Gee, 32, was sacked by the school after he was cautioned by West Mercia Police in December 2023.

Now, following a Teaching Regulation Agency hearing, it was ruled that he should not work as a teacher again in England.

Gee was discovered to have had a video on his phone of another man masturbating in front of a teenage boy – a video which he retained for a year and failed to report to police as would have been expected of a teacher.

The video was sent to Gee, who was also an assistant head at the school, around 28th October 2022.

The hearing took place last month.

The hearing was told that it was sent via WhatsApp and that Gee, who was employed by St Benedict’s from January 2020 until December 2023, accessed and viewed this video.

While there was no other evidence of indecent material on Gee's devices, the panel said he had made a clear admission of guilt in respect of that offence and raised issues about his safeguarding training and duties.

In a letter to the panel, Gee said that prior to the video incident his record as a teacher was “without blemish”

He added: “In 2022, I was nominated for the ‘Unsung Hero’ award by a parent as part of the Pearson National Teaching Awards.”

The letter continued: “Since the incident, I have been summarily dismissed from both of my jobs [he also worked at Worcester Cathedral with the choir].

“In the immediate time after my arrest in October 2023, I accessed some of the self-help resources from ‘Stop It Now’. Having completed several of these modules, I realised that this is not the person I am – I do not have sexual feelings towards children.

“I have become more open and honest in my relationships with family and friends, and no longer use any social media or dating apps.

“My handling of this incident is, by far, the biggest regret of my life to date. I regret being stupid enough to not treat this with the severity it deserves. I regret not speaking up on behalf of people who were unable to speak up for themselves.’”

However, his mitigation failed to persuade the hearing’s panel members that he should be given a second chance.

The report stated: “Mr Gee would have received safeguarding training and, given his senior role, was likely to have delivered such training. Those responsibilities extended beyond the school setting and required Mr Gee to have reported the video to police as soon as he received it.

“Instead, he had retained it on his device until his arrest. This raised serious concerns about Mr Gee’s understanding and performance of his safeguarding obligations.”

The report concluded that a lifetime ban was necessary to “maintain public confidence and is proportionate and in the public interest”.

The decision, which was reported on 28th May, was made on behalf of the secretary of state.

To read the full report, visit https://tinyurl.com/46xc7ejb.