Seven-year-old Louie Styler from Alcester has been called a hero after saving the life of his brother Harley, 13, after he suffered a massive epileptic attack.

Last Tuesday (15th October) mum Sophie says she and stepdad Andrew experienced the worst night of their lives when Louie alerted her that something was not right with Harley after the boys had gone to bed.

Harley, 13, and little brother Louie, seven.

“Louie came into our room saying Harley had woken him up with loud snores – he was very distressed and said ‘something is wrong mum’,” explained Sophie. “I rushed to the bedroom the boys had just started sharing, and had the fright of my life to find Harley unconscious; his lips were blue, the right side of his face had drooped and his arms and legs locked.”

Harley, who is autistic, was diagnosed with epilepsy five years ago after suffering his first fit on Christmas Day. However, up until now the Alcester Academy student had only experienced milder ‘absent’ seizures, where he became dazed. The condition is understood to be the result of a stroke Harley had when he was seven weeks old.

Harley during his stay in hospital.

But the potentially life-threatening fit that Harley suffered was a new and frightening development.

“Before we’ve not really been aware if Harley’s had a seizure or having one because they’re so quick and over within a matter of seconds, they weren’t distressing, but this was a huge fright.”

Continuing her story, Sophie told the Herald: “I immediately rang 999, my husband was sent to get the defibrillator, but luckily the ambulance crew arrived within six minutes. At first they suspected Harley was having a stroke.”

Upon arrival at Worcester Royal Hospital it became apparent that Harley was having a tonic-clonic seizure. Previously known as a ‘grand mal’, these severe types of seizures cause a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions.

It took Harley two hours to come out of the seizure.

Sophie on her wedding day with son Louie.

“The consultant told us that if Louie had not alerted us when he did, Harley would not have made it,” said Sophie. “Louie saved his brother’s life.”

Although Harley is recovering at home and on medication, doctors have told the family that his epilepsy has progressed and this, very worryingly, makes him a higher risk for sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

The family are awaiting an MRI appointment at Coventry to see if the seizure caused any further damage to Harley’s brain – he already has right-side damage following the stroke he suffered as a baby.

Sophie continued: “I feel constantly sick with worry. As a parent, we’re there to protect our children as much as we can. And if it wasn’t for Louie, we would have woken in the morning to find Harley had passed away in his sleep.”

Now the family are hoping to buy an epilepsy monitor for Harley which costs around £1,200. It works by setting off an alarm when there are signs of convulsions or oxygen levels dropping.

“Not only will the alarm be more reassurance for us for bedtimes, it will help keep Harley safe at school,” explained Sophie. “So Alcester Academy is working with us at the moment to put things in place so Harley can stay in mainstream school and be safe there as much as he is at home.”

Harley and Louie Styler

The loving family, who also have a two-year-old in addition to the older boys, has been dealt a rough deal of late, with Harley’s worrying condition adding to their problems.

Sophie has the autoimmune disease lupus and it became so debilitating, leaving her weak and fatigued, she had to give up her work in healthcare. Meanwhile Andrew has put his job in agriculture on hold to care for Sophie and the family.

Thankfully good samaritan Kyle Hotchkins stepped in to set up a Gofundme page so the community can chip in to help buy the life-saving monitor.

Sophie says she is grateful for the support, and wants to raise awareness of epilepsy.

Currently her mind is on giving a massive shout of thanks to Louie.

“He’s only seven and this is a big thing for him to have done,” she said. “Without him, I would have lost my first baby. That’s the hardest thing to try and process. I think about the what-ifs. Like the fact that the boys had only just started sharing a bedroom – what if Harley had been alone? That throws me into a panic mode – thank goodness Louie was there and noticed, and that the ambulance crew responded so quickly.

“The alarm would give us just a little bit more reassurance at night time.”

To donate to the fund visit www.gofundme.com and search for ‘Epilepsy Seizure Alarm’ by Kyle Hotchkins. Visit https://tinyurl.com/bd3nkx4h.



