THE problem has gone on for so long, and is now so acute, there is no single silver bullet that will solve Stratford’s traffic crisis.

A depressing assessment from a transport expert who summed up the congestion chaos thousands of road users face on a daily basis around Stratford.

Traffic gridlock ... The Warwick Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

It’s a bitter pill to swallow but Colin Stewart, chair of Stratford Town Transport Group, is a straight talker who knows his stuff, and when it comes to this particular historic market town he’s being studying the patient for many years.