Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Integrated transport plan could cut Stratford’s road chaos

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:00, 03 February 2024

THE problem has gone on for so long, and is now so acute, there is no single silver bullet that will solve Stratford’s traffic crisis.

A depressing assessment from a transport expert who summed up the congestion chaos thousands of road users face on a daily basis around Stratford.

Traffic gridlock ... The Warwick Road. Photo: Mark Williamson
Traffic gridlock ... The Warwick Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

It’s a bitter pill to swallow but Colin Stewart, chair of Stratford Town Transport Group, is a straight talker who knows his stuff, and when it comes to this particular historic market town he’s being studying the patient for many years.

Business Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE