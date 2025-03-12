GARY Khan went from fit and healthy to virtually bedbound and unable to walk after developing a rare autoimmune disease.

The 57-year-old from Alcester was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) – his immune system was attacking his nervous system, causing weakness and impaired sensory function in his legs and arms.

Gary’s condition continued to deteriorate until he received immunoglobulin, a medicine made from plasma, which led to his health being transformed literally overnight.

The former musician and athlete turned coach and businessman became ill in October 2020 when he first experienced numb toes and thumbs, but by late 2021 he couldn’t walk, dress or feed himself.

“I was essentially bedridden,” said the married dad of two.

Gary Khan.

Gary’s doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham decided to try immunoglobulins, which contain healthy antibodies, part of the immune system.

They help the patient’s immune system stop the damaging attacks on the nervous system.

Gary has infusions over two days every three weeks, which has kept him well.

“Apart from a few niggles I have pretty much returned to normal functionality,” he said. “I am really lucky. We found something that helped me, and I have been surrounded by people supporting me.”

Gary has been sharing his story to highlight the difference blood donations make to people’s lives.

NHSBT Blood donation

“Until you’re a recipient, you don’t appreciate the importance of donating,” Gary added. “Other than sporting injuries I have never been ill so this was a sobering experience.

“Donation is invaluable. I applaud the people who don’t have a personal interest who just go and donate anyway.”

NHS patients around the country like Gary are receiving life-saving medicines made from the plasma of blood donors in this country, cutting the reliance on imports.

The medicine can only be made from the plasma in human blood – the antibodies are separated out and made into medicine. Over the past three years, supplies have been stored up and it has now been made into medicines through a weeks-long manufacturing process.

Plasma seperated out from red blood cells

Coventry and Warwickshire’s contribution was 6,500 litres of plasma, enough to make around 3,000 bottles of immunoglobulin and help 80 people a year.

Daniel Cooper, assistant director for blood donation operations, said: “Thanks to our amazing blood and plasma donors in Coventry and Warwickshire and across England, for the first time in a quarter of a century, patients are now receiving plasma medicines made from donations taken in England.

“We need more blood donors to help make more of these medicines and build UK self-sufficiency. Your donation is now helping save lives in new ways. Go to blood.co.uk to become a donor.”

Dr Susan Walsh, CEO of Immunodeficiency UK, said: “Immunoglobulins recognise dangerous micro-organisms and help the immune cells to neutralise them. It’s a vital treatment for people with immune disorders.

“We urge people in Warwickshire to try blood donation. Your red blood cells will be used as normal. But now the blood plasma can also help vulnerable people with immune disorders.”

• The NHS needs more blood donors. Go to www.blood.co.uk to become a donor.