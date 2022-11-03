Licence refused for Waterside winter market in Stratford

THERE may not be a winter market on Waterside next year as the application for a licence has been refused.

Stratford District Council’s licensing panel last week considered an application by LSD Promotions to hold a new winter market on Waterside on various dates in the first three months of 2023, allowing space for between 50 and 75 traders.

However, the Herald was told that the application was turned down – no official word has come from Stratford District Council which yesterday (Wednesday) had not yet publicly published the decision the panel made on 26th October, although a seven-page document was sent to the relevant parties on Monday (31st October) explaining how the panel reached its decision.