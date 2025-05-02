Lib Dems win both by-elections for Stratford District Council
Published: 17:25, 02 May 2025
WHILE the focus was on county council elections, there were also two by-elections for Stratford District Council.
Both seats were retained by the Lib Dems (so nothing has changed, the Lib Dems remain the largest group).
The results were:
Alcester West – Turnout 44.77%
Tom Ballinger – Liberal Democrats – 403 Elected
Emma Daniell – Conservative Party - 265
Andrew Foster – Labour Party - 241
Ashley Jones – Reform UK - 278
John Stott – Green Party - 37
Number of votes cast: 1,224
Welford-on-Avon – Turnout 41.64%
Cliff Brown – Liberal Democrats – 485 Elected
John Hartigan – Labour Party - 29
Neil Lawrence – Reform UK - 330
Christian Reeve – Conservative Party - 190
Penny Stott – Green Party - 32
Number of votes cast: 1,069