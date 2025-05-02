Lib Dems win both by-elections for Stratford District Council

WHILE the focus was on county council elections, there were also two by-elections for Stratford District Council.

Both seats were retained by the Lib Dems (so nothing has changed, the Lib Dems remain the largest group).

The results were:

Alcester West – Turnout 44.77%

Tom Ballinger – Liberal Democrats – 403 Elected

Emma Daniell – Conservative Party - 265

Andrew Foster – Labour Party - 241

Ashley Jones – Reform UK - 278

John Stott – Green Party - 37

Number of votes cast: 1,224

Welford-on-Avon – Turnout 41.64%

Cliff Brown – Liberal Democrats – 485 Elected

John Hartigan – Labour Party - 29

Neil Lawrence – Reform UK - 330

Christian Reeve – Conservative Party - 190

Penny Stott – Green Party - 32

Number of votes cast: 1,069