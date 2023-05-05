Lib Dems take control of Stratford District Council from the Conservatives

The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Stratford District Council.

The election finished with:

Lib Dems: 25

Conservative: 12

Green Party: 3

Independent: 1

Labour Party: 0

Reform UK: 0

The Conservatives, who had been in power at Elizabeth House for more than 20 years, have secured 12 seats with the Greens on three.

Counting underway at the local election count at Stratford Leisure Centre this morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

Former council leader Tony Jefferson lost his Stratford Welcombe ward seat to Roger Harding of the Lib Dems.

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems group leader, Susan Juned, was returned to SDC by Alcester East.

Stratford Town Football Club’s chairman, Jed McCrory (288), was unsuccessful in his attempt to enter politics. He stood as a Conservative in Studley South, which was won by Neil Edden (505) of the Lib Dems.

In Bidford East, former deputy leader of the council, Daren Pemberton (355), defended his seat with Labour’s group leader Cat Price finishing second (293).

Both Shipston wards now have councillors from the Green Party. Olivia Hatch for Shipston North and David Passingham for Shipston South.

Prior to the election, Stratford District Council looked like this (there have been ward boundary changes and extra seats added).

Conservatives: 19

Lib Dems: 12

Independent: 3

Green Party: 1

Labour Party: 1

Liberal Democrat candidates and supporters celebrating after their historic win. Photo: Mark Williamson

The full results for 2023 are:

Alcester East – Turnout 34.39%

Emma Daniell – Local Conservatives - 194

Susan Juned* - Liberal Democrats – 548 Elected

Emma Randle – Labour - 55

Penny Stott – Green - 25

Alcester West – Turnout 46.52%

Nicola Carpenter – Green - 31

Andrew Foster – Labour -362

Joseph Harmer - Liberal Democrats – 478 Elected

Gavin Smithers - Local Conservatives - 309

Bidford East – Turnout 31.06%

Julie Gilson – Green - 67

Daren Pemberton* - Local Conservatives – 355 Elected

Cat Price – Labour - 293

Richard Vos – Liberal Democrats - 152

Bidford West – Turnout 30.96%

Cliff Brown - Liberal Democrats – 203

Paul Dempsey – Labour - 139

Georgina Evans-Goodrich – Green - 67

Bill Fleming* - Local Conservatives – 341 Elected

Bishops Itchington, Fenny Compton and Napton – Turnout 38.44%

Keith Bushnell - Local Conservatives - 672

Seth Colton - Green - 188

Natalie Gist - Liberal Democrats – 955 Elected

Christopher Kettle+ – Local Conservatives – 855

Judith Leask – Labour - 200

Matthew North – Green - 150

Nigel Rock+ - Liberal Democrats – 998 Elected

Brailes and Compton – Turnout 44.54%

Sara Billins – Liberal Democrats - 520

Sarah Whalley-Hoggins* – Local Conservatives – 612 Elected

Ronan Woods – Labour - 96

Claverdon and Snitterfield – Turnout 48.03%

Nina Knapman - Liberal Democrats - 93

Duncan Parker – Green – 753 Elected

Peter Richards+ - Local Conservatives - 367

Gaydon, Kineton and Upper Lighthorne – Turnout 34.51%

Rob Ballantyne – Green - 250

Toby Lee – Liberal Democrats - 259

Chris Mills+ – Local Conservatives – 874 Elected

Alan Scorer – Local Conservatives – 683 Elected

Nick Solman – Liberal Democrats – 158

Brian Thomas (Labour) - 256

Angela Webb – Green - 238

Harbury – Turnout 42.92%

Chris Baddon – Reform UK - 64

Linda Eastap – Labour - 91

Jacqui Harris* – Independent - 435

Susan Ostrander – Liberal Democrats – 533 Elected

Henley-in-Arden – Turnout 40.73%

Mike Rice – Liberal Democrats – 601 Elected

India Tibbs – Local Conservatives - 343

Bryn Turner – Labour - 101

Kinwarton – Turnout 43.63%

Kathrin Foster – Labour - 88

Rob Hardy – Green - 41

Lynda Harford - Local Conservatives - 437

Thom Holmes - Liberal Democrats – 739 Elected

Long Marston – Turnout 37.6%

Richard Cox – Local Conservatives - 223

John Keighley – Liberal Democrats – 505 elected

Helen Mitchell – Green - 45

Colin Parrott – Labour - 92

Quinton – Turnout 36.73%

Marilyn Bates – Local Conservatives - 439

Jan Sewell – Labour - 71

Dom Skinner – Liberal Democrats – 468 Elected

Tom Venus – Green - 91

Salford Priors and Alcester Rural – Turnout 34.36%

Tom Genders – Green - 76

Tony O’Hagan – Labour - 90

Lauren Stanley – Local Conservatives – 473 Elected

Michael Watson – Liberal Democrats - 193

Shipston North – Turnout 38.64%

Steve Albon – Liberal Democrats - 109

Olivia Hatch – Green – 607 Elected

Nicholas Turner – Local Conservatives - 245

Shipston South – Turnout 44.01%

Jo Barker* – Local Conservatives - 456

David Passingham – Green – 634 Elected

Southam East, Central and Stockton – Turnout 37.65%

Andy Crump+ – Local Conservatives – 573 Elected

Chris Lambert – Liberal Democrats - 228

David Watkin – Green - 85

Southam North and Long Itchington – Turnout 32.57%

Louis Adam+ – Liberal Democrats – 527 Elected

Nikki Bell – Local Conservatives - 179

John Hartigan – Labour - 58

Zoe James – Green - 50

Southam South – Turnout 28.81%

James Cordon-Cumming – Green - 81

Gillian Padgham – Liberal Democrats – 323 Elected

Richard Walters – Local Conservatives - 282

Southam West – Turnout 31.21%

David Booth – Liberal Democrats - 150

Tony Bromwich+ – Independent – 534 Elected

John Stott – Green - 82

Stratford Avenue – Turnout 33.92%

Lorraine Grocott – Liberal Democrats – 353 Elected

Sherron Guise – Green - 166

Tim Sinclair – Local Conservatives - 276

Dan Wilkinson – Labour - 48

Stratford Bishopton – Turnout 39.51%

Victoria Alcock* - Liberal Democrat – 549 Elected

Bob Malloy – Labour - 75

Jane Meehan – Local Conservatives - 267

John Riley – Green - 67

Stratford Clopton – Turnout 39.95%

Jason Fojtik* – Labour - 315

Letty Petrovic - Liberal Democrats – 512 Elected

Juliet Short – Local Conservatives - 198

Stratford Guildhall and Bridgetown – Turnout 45.82%

Tony Dixon – Local Conservatives - 262

Jenny Fradgley+ - Liberal Democrat – 860 Elected

Stephen Michaux – Green - 52

Charlie Roe – Labour - 85

Stratford Hathaway – Turnout 32.32%

Liz Coles – Liberal Democrats – 330 Elected

Gill Forman+ – Local Conservatives - 102

Peter Pettifor – Green - 44

Lee Rhodes – Labour - 225

Stratford Orchard Hill – Turnout 46.23%

Ian Fradgley+ – Liberal Democrats – 722 Elected

Jacob Hill – Labour - 210

Krish Rengaraju – Local Conservatives - 350

Matt Rickett – Green - 73

Stratford Shottery – Turnout 47.01%

Sally Bigwood – Labour - 93

David Curtis* – Liberal Democrats – 863 Elected

Vince Herbert – Green - 92

Matthew Jennings – Local Conservatives 313

Stratford Tiddington – Turnout 46.72%

Helen Cooper – Labour - 59

Anthony Dennis – Green - 35

Kate Rolfe* – Liberal Democrats – 784 Elected

Amelia Tibbs – Local Conservatives - 195

Stratford Welcombe – Turnout 45.19%

Roger Harding – Liberal Democrats – 726 Elected

Tony Jefferson* – Local Conservatives - 437

Alastair Nealon – Labour - 92

Studley North – Turnout 33%

Wayne Bates – Labour - 82

Peter Hencher-Serafin+ – Liberal Democrats – 358 Elected

Justin Kerridge – Local Conservatives - 304

Anne Waldon – Green - 40

Studley South – Turnout 34.18%

Neil Edden+ – Liberal Democrats – 505 Elected

Dom Giles – Green - 56

Alison Leask – Labour - 89

Jed McCrory – Local Conservatives - 288

Tanworth-in-Arden – Turnout 31.29%

Lil Johnston – Green - 77

Lynda Organ – Local Conservatives – 558 Elected

Karyl Rees – Liberal Democrats - 121

Bob Williams – Labour - 67

Tredington – Turnout 44.85%

Andy Fincham – Liberal Democrats - 499

Trevor Harvey+ – Local Conservatives+ - 537 Elected

Sue Redman – Labour - 69

Mike Wakesford – Green - 94

Tysoe – Turnout 42.36%

Allison Aves – Green - 129

Lynn Bowring – Liberal Democrats - 262

Anne Holland – Labour - 121

Malcolm Littlewood – Local Conservatives – 628 Elected

Welford-on-Avon – Turnout 49.32%

Sally Evans – Green - 27

Eden Kaye – Labour - 40

Manuela Perteghella* – Liberal Democrats – 928 Elected

Annabel Wade - Local Conservatives - 267

Wellesbourne East and Rural – Turnout 40.58%

Barnaby Briggs – Local Conservatives - 383

David Johnston – Liberal Democrats – 560 Elected

Mike Mordue – Green - 57

Simon Penson – Labour - 74

Wellesbourne North and Rural– Turnout 42.48%

Kevin Brown – Liberal Democrats - 502

Angelique Campbell – Labour - 114

Anne Parry+ – Local Conservatives – 581 Elected

Tess Venus – Green - 58

Wellesbourne South – Turnout 42.64%

David Cowcher – Liberal Democrats – 555 Elected

Julie Fewins – Labour - 74

Danny Kendall+ – Local Conservatives - 379

Rebecca Sanders – Green - 41

Wootton Wawen – Turnout 35.95%

Chris Duffin – Green - 92

Dani Hunter - Liberal Democrats - 207

Ian Shenton* - Local Conservatives – 683 Elected

Ted Spicer – Labour - 77

Provisional turnout: 39.29%