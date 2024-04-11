Lib Dems pull ahead in the polls for Stratford ahead of the general election

STRATFORD’S Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi is facing the prospect of losing the seat to the Liberal Democrats in the general election, according to the latest test of public opinion conducted by YouGov.

The online polling organisation, which Mr Zahawi co-founded, has the Lib Dem candidate Manuela Perteghella on track to win with 38 per cent of the vote with the former chancellor in second place with 31 per cent.

The poll gives Labour 16 per cent, Reform UK 11 per cent and the Greens five per cent.