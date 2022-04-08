Letters to the Stratford Herald covering green belt, cemetery, Syrians and masks
Published: 10:01, 08 April 2022
| Updated: 18:03, 08 April 2022
Wearing masks should still be for everyone
WHAT is the matter with people? I was in Marks and Spencer and less than ten per cent were wearing masks, even though the numbers of infections is climbing at a remarkable rate.
In Great Alne and Wilmcote the numbers had risen from 41 infections per 100,000 to 80. The weekly infection rate for Stratford was 962 and still the vast majority take no notice.