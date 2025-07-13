Letters to the Stratford Herald - a different flag farce for all of England

It’s going to be difficult for Warwickshire

CLLR George Finch, Warwickshire County Council leader by default, asks us to judge him based on what he does rather than his age. Fair enough. Based on the last week or so I’m going with petty, naive, arrogant and nasty. A bit like a very low-rent Trump tribute act.

Petty. It’s just a flag. It had been flying for most of the month and was coming down in a few days anyway. Most Warwickshire residents are unlikely to have seen it. Petty.

Naive. Anyone with any experience in business, large organisations or just with common-sense would know that picking a fight with the CEO is just plain stupid. This is the person you need to work closely with on a day-to-day basis. The person best-placed to help a new and inexperienced council implement their policies (when they eventually come up with some). Naive.

Arrogant. The quote from Cllr Finch “...I was elected with the biggest majority...” really says it all. I’m guessing he was clenching his fists and stamping his foot when he said it. He makes the same mistake that many politicians, from across the board, often make in not understanding the distorting effect of the UK’s outdated first past the post voting system. In the recent council elections Reform received a fraction over 30 per cent of the votes. This means that seven out of 10 voters wanted a different party.

Cllr Finch would do well to remember this before making such demands. Arrogant.

Nasty. As a civil servant, Monica Fogarty [the council’s CEO] has to be very reserved in what she can say, both because of her professionalism and to protect her livelihood. For Cllr Finch to make this a national issue and call-in Reform’s Yusuf to attack her in the media is despicable. This is straight out of the Trump playbook. Punching down and using personal attacks to stir-up the electorate. Nasty.

It looks like Warwickshire is going to have a difficult few years if the first few weeks of the Reform approach is anything to go by. Hopefully either Reform will reflect and mature pretty quickly, or their Tory enablers will reign them in a little. The 70 per cent of non-Reform voters are holding our breath.

Nick Hall

Stratford-upon-Avon

Forget flags and work with the county’s CEO

WELL, I guess with all his activities as the new interim leader of Warwickshire County Council – Cllr George Finch will have missed some lectures in his studies of politics at Leicester University.

He has firmly wrapped himself in the flag (not Pride) and demanded that WCC CEO Monica Fogarty remove said Pride flag from outside WCC headquarters. When Ms Fogarty refused, George threw his flags out of the pram, leaked the email to one of his erstwhile leaders – Reform’s former chairman Zia Yusef who has stamped his foot and accused Mrs Fogarty of a coup d’etat and even Nigel Farage has offered his pennyworth.

Perhaps Cllr Finch should pay more attention to his studies. An interim leader without the backing of the council cannot make demands of the CEO of WCC; to do so is dictatorship. Perhaps he should take both Yusef (who holds no elected position) and Farage (an MP in name only, trying to beat his record of non-attendance at the European Parliament with a new record of non-attendance at the Houses of Parliament and his Clacton constituency) to his studies so that all can see the difference between democracy and dictatorship

Cllr Finch has stated “judge me on results” – well, here’s one resident of Warwickshire who is not impressed.

Forget flags, forget attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion, forget attacks on net zero and concentrate on working with the CEO and her team to ensure that social services and education and all the other activities of a county council are managed efficiently and provide the highest standard of service.

I won’t hold my breath!

All I hear from Reform is gimmicks and false populist promises. Ultimately Reform is selling unicorns and clear blue skies!

John Carnie

Stratford-upon-Avon

The real farce is England’s flag of choice

THE real farce is that England irrationally adopts a Genoese flag which has nothing to do with a British saint.

St George, who was part Greek and part Syrian, never visited Britain.

St Albans flag

His contemporary St Alban actually lived in Britain at Verulamium. Also a Roman soldier, he was Britain’s first Christian martyr.

Crusaders paid the powerful Mediterranean state of Genoa to fly their flag for protection on route to the crusades.

St Alban is by far the better patron saint and a nice flag (pictured).

It did explain why, on a visit during the world cup to Portofino, Italy, I thought I’d arrived at the England training camp as all the flags were red crosses on a white background – the local flag.

St Alban also avoids the clash with Shakespeare’s birthday – St Alban’s day is 22nd June.

Jonathan Devereux

Stratford-upon-Avon

Benefits plan has been left an empty shell

THE government’s proposed overhaul of the benefits system included positive steps but risked pushing disabled people into poverty.

There is a deep concern felt by millions whose vital income may be at risk under their proposals. In tough economic times, the government faces difficult choices as it seeks to chart a fair and equitable course, but the burden must not fall on those already struggling both to make ends meet and to access the support they need.

Whilst one welcomes the positive proposals to boost the basic rate to Universal Credit and invest in employment support, the fear is that these steps will be undermined by a Treasury drive to make short-term savings.

Changes to how disability payments are assessed were a particular source of worry. Disabled people are already three times more likely to face hunger, and three-quarters of people at foodbanks are disabled, or live with someone who is.

The government’s commitment to above inflation increases in Universal Credit, and an additional £1 billion in funding for support for people trying to get off employment benefits and into work is welcomed.

Also to be welcomed are plans to remove reassessment of people with life-long conditions, but tightening eligibility for Personal Independence Payments (PIP) may put some of the most vulnerable at risk of falling into unmanageable debt. Restricting PIP is a cruel blow for people who already experience severe disadvantages in the work place, in the jobs market and in society more generally. The Disability Benefits Consortium, a coalition of more than 100 organisations, described these proposals as “immoral”. The co-chair Charles Gillies said that the reforms would “push more disabled people into poverty and worsen people’s health”.

This is the background to the proposals that were being rejected by rebel Labour MPs. Sir Keir Starmer now says that his welfare reforms strike “the right balance” after making concessions to his own MPs.

The government’s initial plans, aimed at bringing down the welfare bill, would have made it harder for people to claim PIP, a benefit paid to 3.7 million people with long-term physical or mental health conditions.

As a result of the rebel MPs’ warning to the government, the government now confirms that it will make major concessions to rebels in its own party over its planned benefits reform.

Such concessions will mean that claimants of the PIP will continue to receive what they currently get, as will recipients of the health element of Universal Credit.

But we now understand that PIP will be delayed until after 2026. Ministers will also carry out a review of the PIP assessment process, with input from disability organisations.

Some Labour MPs have concerns that the new proposals will treat people with the same conditions differently, depending on whether they are existing or new claimants with the possibility of creating a two-tier system. There was concern that under the new plans, which thankfully may no longer apply, that if you currently have a condition like Parkinson’s or MS then you will get support to wash and cook for yourself – but someone diagnosed next year gets nothing.

A reform package that was intended to save around £5 billion a year by 2030 could now end up costing a few tens of millions. As one commentator has rightly said “the government benefit plans are now only a shell of what they once were.

As our MP points out: “We need a welfare system that empowers people, not one that punishes them for needing help. The government has unfortunately missed a crucial detail – PIP actually helps people to stay in work.”

Dr Roy Lodge

Stratford-upon-Avon

Thank you for return of purse

COULD I through the medium of your newspaper please thank the anonymous person who found and handed in my lost purse to Stratford police station last week.

It was only the following day at home in Solihull after having had a lovely riverside picnic lunch with my husband opposite the theatre that I realised it was not in my bag.

I can’t thank this person enough as nothing was missing, neither cash nor cards.

It really is very gratifying to think that in these turbulent time there still are some very honest people in our midst.

Bonvina Sparks

Solihull

Showing such contempt for civil rights

ON Wednesday 2nd July, home secretary Yvette Cooper led a parliamentary celebration of the suffragette campaign to establish women’s right to vote. And quite right too. Yet the following day, and with breathtaking hypocrisy, Ms Cooper successfully introduced legislation designating the campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

According to its website, Palestine Action is “committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.” Its principal target is Elbit, an Israeli military technical corporation with several factories in the UK and it has also targeted air bases which supply equipment to the Israeli Defence Force.

It does use tactics that include violence – against property not people – by smashing windows and spraying red paint to symbolise the blood of Palestinians.

The suffragettes, after years of peaceful protests which were ineffectual, launched a campaign of much more extreme violence than anything perpetrated by Palestine Action. They set fire to the contents of letterboxes, smashed the windows of thousands of shops and offices, cut telephone wires, burned down houses belonging to politicians, and planted bombs in St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and close to the Bank of England.

One woman also tried to beat the home secretary, Winston Churchill, with a horse whip.

Some members of Palestine Action have been convicted of criminal damage and are now in prison. But in a very interesting case in 2021, a jury found a group of its activists not guilty following the judge’s direction that in English law ‘defence of necessity’ recognises that “there may be situations of such overwhelming urgency that a person must be allowed to respond by breaking the law.”

In Gaza, where nearly 60,000 mainly civilians are known to have been killed – probably very many more are buried under rubble given that 80 per cent of the buildings have been obliterated or seriously damaged, medics and journalists targeted for assassination and starvation being used as a weapon of war, the situation is of overwhelming urgency.

The UK government is complicit in all this because of its refusal to impose the kind of sanctions it imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, its continued arms sales to Israel, its use of its air bases in Cyprus to send reconnaissance missions over Gaza on behalf of Israel and its training of Israeli Defence Force personnel in the UK.

Declaring support for suffragettes was not a crime. Declaring support for Palestine Action is now deemed a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison – such is the government’s contempt for long-held civil rights.

John McDermott

Stratford-upon-Avon

Car charging

I THINK its absolutely disgusting that a person who would like to show their classic or vintage car at the Stratford Festival of Motoring has to pay to enter.

I have been to many of these events and not one exhibitor has had to pay to show their car or vehicle, only the general public pay to enter to see these vehicles.

I know of a number of exhibitors that who will not attend this show due to this.

Perhaps Stratford BID should rethink this event and arrange it elsewhere, instead of shutting off the whole of town centre, and start charging the public instead exhibitors.

Mrs D Cook

Stratford-upon-Avon