Letters to the Stratford Herald

Councils take no notice of the electorate

I HAVE read a series of stories in the Herald over recent months regarding the actions of our local councils and there seems to be a recurring theme – blatant disregard for the opinions of their electorate!

My interest was initially piqued when I read the view of the district council leader that, despite enormous public objections to the riverside scheme, he preferred to think that the large number of people who didn’t voice objections meant that they must tacitly be in favour of the scheme. By that calculation, he must think that everyone who didn’t vote for him at the last election must really be big fans but simply forgot to tick the box next to his name. An odd view of democracy, to say the least!

More recently I noted that, as per your reporting, a large number (over 60 I’m led to believe) of town centre businesses expressed their deep concerns over the excessive proliferation of the town centre markets in both size and frequency and the subsequent detrimental effects on the trade of those permanent businesses. Once again, the district council planning committee sought to place their own revenue-generating priorities above all else.

Similarly, Warwickshire County Council seem convinced that their frankly bizarre plans for the reconfiguration of Clopton Bridge are the panacea to the congestion in the area, citing ‘experts’ despite even their clear misgivings. Sensible members of the public have suggested a trial period, wherein the potential pros and cons of the scheme can be examined. Such sage advice by members of the electorate has been summarily ignored.

I’m relatively new to the area having only lived here for 19 years, but there seems to be a prevailing arrogance among the local elected representatives – perhaps a reflection of national politics! That, along with what would appear to be utterly ineffective opposition parties, is leading to the sense that the views of the public are completely irrelevant.

No doubt when election time swings around next year they’ll make all the right noises and rely on party political voters who either sleepwalk in and out of the voting booths or choose to ignore local politics yet again. Whatever, it’s high time our elected representatives were reminded that they work for us and that once the polling card is ticked their overarching responsibility to listen to their voters should be at the heart of their everyday activities.

RN Moore

Wilmcote

Clopton work would fail the environment

FURTHER to your lead article last week concerning the proposed Clopton Bridge project, I have real concerns in relation to its impact on climate change but I am also appalled that Warwickshire County Council intends to proceed, regardless of opposition from local residents, councillors (our representatives) the town transport group, the Stratford Society, Stratford Climate Action and more.

Whatever happened to local democracy? They are determined to press on even with overwhelming evidence that the installation of multiple traffic signals and modifications to junctions in the vicinity of Clopton Bridge is deeply flawed and will exacerbate traffic congestion and gridlock with lengthy tailbacks, and increased emissions. Vehicles stopping, starting and idling are acknowledged and well-documented as increasing emissions.

The construction works are also projected to take many months to complete, all during the busy tourist season.

To support a proposal which will increase emissions and have a negative impact on air quality is counter intuitive when both Stratford District Council and the county council have declared climate emergencies and are committed to net zero. It is also contrary to SDC’s baseline and pathway policies to create emissions and pollution in areas of outdoor leisure – the Recreation Ground, Bancroft and the riverside are all close to the bridge and would be affected. These are areas which arguably are already affected by the pollution from generators and waste created by the markets on Waterside.

Interestingly, this scheme is to be implemented while the town centre proposals consultation is ongoing, with one of the avowed objectives being to improve air quality in the town. Clearly joined-up thinking is not on the agenda either in or for this town. It is time that SDC and WCC are called to account.

WCC seeks refuge in developer obligations relating to the Loxley Road development (2014) to explain why the project should proceed and uses this outdated data for much of the modelling for this project; modelling which assessed the impact of the proposed new layouts, but failed to offer a comparison with the existing layout of the bridge. However, in this time both environmental and transport concerns and priorities have changed.

The Section 278 Agreement Regulations state that highway improvements can be applied to the wider highway network, a strategy which has received considerable support locally, for obvious reasons. To make the £2m available for this purpose, SDC would need to make a change to the planning condition.

Seemingly SDC and WCC prefer for the town and its many visitors to be held hostage to a developer scheme which will have disastrous aesthetic and environmental pollution implications for the historic Clopton Bridge and the surrounding area.

It is also known that the effect of the remodelled junction in relation to HGVs will be worse. Even WCC officers in meetings acknowledge the problems of the scheme and, worryingly, it is reported that ‘there is no Plan B’. Indeed, I am suspicious that the authorities will not agree to a trial because they know it will reveal the disastrous effects and have no alternative strategy.

Please let common sense prevail. Cancel this ill-conceived plan and waste of public monies, doing whatever it takes on the part of SDC and WCC to avoid this proposed town traffic and emissions mayhem.

Instead use the £2m to develop joined-up strategies in relation to the wider highway network, with effective traffic management and implementation of an effective Park & Ride scheme, the absence of which in a town which aspires to world-class tourist status could almost be regarded as laughable.

Debs Campton

Stratford-upon-Avon

Government needs to act on job security

WE have recently seen the news of P&O Ferries sacking its 800 UK employees, who are to be replaced with agency (mainly foreign) workers for much lower wages.

No sector or location, including our constituency, is immune from this, as corporations are able to undermine pay and conditions. The disappointing fact is that the Conservative government – of which our local MP Nadhim Zahawi is a member - whipped its MPs to stop a Commons Bill which would have ended fire-and-rehire practices and increased job certainty back in October 2021. To add insult to injury, it was revealed that the government was told about P&O Ferries’ shameful intentions the day before and did nothing.

How can we trust them to stand up for our employment rights?

This is in conflict with what was promised in a post-Brexit Britain. They told us that ending freedom of movement would lead to higher wages and to British jobs for British workers. It looks like we are instead going in the opposite direction, with foreign-owned companies treating our workers with contempt.

It’s about time our elected representatives stood up for hard-working families, by strengthening job security, and ensuring employees are fully consulted before decisions are taken which affect their livelihoods.

Manuela Perteghella

Lib Dem Parliamentary spokesperson

Stratford-upon-Avon

Can we take back control of our town?

BRIDGE of Sighs is bound to be the new name for Clopton Bridge if Warwickshire County Council persist in its misguided and I’ll-informed rationale and installing traffic lights on the bridge (Bridge of lights, Herald, 24th March). Isn’t it about time that our town council stood up to the people who happily spend our tax money, without any concern for the impact of residents and visitors alike, and tell them it’s our town, and our concerns must override any planners’ pet projects?

Whilst having a go at that looming disaster, the pedestrianisation of the town once again commands attention so I do hope the views of the town’s shopkeepers will carry a lot of weight.

Before anything can go ahead, sort out parking with the easiest of answers – make the Windmill car park a multi storey and get the council office people to use the Park and Ride facilities.

Andrew Murray

Stratford-Upon-Avon

Remarks show no confidence in leaving EU

I REFER to Boris Johnson’s recent remark, comparing Ukraine’s fight for freedom to the Brexit vote – a clearly inappropriate comparison.

Putin is probably a Brexit fan – it could I think be argued that Brexit helped encourage his belief that a diminished Europe would be less likely to oppose his ambitions. The Ukrainians don’t seem to see EU membership as diminishing them – I believe that they want it, the sooner the better.

The only freedom I feel I’ve gained since Brexit is the freedom to worry about my country’s long-term prosperity, its international influence, and the personal liberties of its citizens. Perhaps in due course we’ll see a stampede of EU countries wanting to leave, but I don’t see much evidence of that to date – until such time, I’ll continue to regard Johnson’s apparently asinine remarks as yet more indications of either his inanity or his lack of confidence in the wisdom of Brexit.

Bernard Hall

Stratford-upon-Avon

Police report was hilarious

THE police are getting a lot of stick at the moment but your hilarious account of the recent dog-fouling incident in Alcester (Dog owner ends in a mess after failing to pick up, Herald, 17th March) made me laugh out loud. The officer who wrote the Facebook post epitomised the qualities of the best coppers: firmness, humanity and humour.

His post was a masterpiece, worthy of the late Bernard Levin.

Christine Penney

Stratford-upon-Avon

There’s dodgin’ to be done on Wood Street

Yee-haw! Seen any cowboys in town? No, not the chaps, Stetson and spurs kind, I mean those low visibility, hi-viz navvy kind who laid the crazy pavin’ in the wild west that is Wood Street.

Cos every time I mosey along, dodgin’ its newly laid trippin’ dips ‘n’ lips, I reckon it can only have been carried out by a band of outlaws who ain’t on the level. Ain’t there no sheriff keepin’ an eye?

One thing’s for sure, won’t be needin’ no MIU cos any fallers comin’ a cropper down there ain’t gonna get no minor injuries. Oh no, they’ll have to hightail it straight to Warwick to be seen by a serious sawbones.

Gary Thurman

Stratford-upon-Avon

Rail workers are still dying on the tracks

IN last week’s Herald there was an article on track workers being struck by a locomotive.

It would be a great pleasure to report that such fatalities were a thing of the past. Unfortunately this is not the case.

This Rail Accident Investigation Branch report was published last year.

At around 10.52am on 8th April 2020, a passenger train, travelling at 90mph struck and fatally injured a track worker on the West Coast main line near the village of Roade, Northamptonshire.

The accident happened because the track worker, who was the person in charge of the work with responsibilities as controller of site safety, was walking along a line that was open to traffic and did not look towards the approaching train on hearing its warning horn. He had gone back onto the track after handing back a blockage of the line, which had been taken to isolate the overhead line equipment, a task which, it was later appreciated, did not need to be done every day.

It is not possible to determine with certainty why the track worker decided to walk on the track with no protection, but it is probable he had a purpose in mind and that he believed that no trains were due on the line he was walking along.

There is also witness evidence suggesting that he had become habituated to warnings from approaching trains.

David Scott

Bishopton

Residential areas should be off limits

AN open letter to the operators of Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield.

Alright, they may be at 500 feet, but when there are three helicopters circling my home on a sunny Saturday and Sunday, it seems a bit much. Moreover, when joined by two light aircraft within minutes, it becomes an environmental issue.

Should you wish south Warwickshire folk to carry on supporting your existence, wouldn’t it be wise to direct the navigationally challenged, aimless, and witless aviators to avoid residential districts.

Then taxpayers, who indirectly support your enterprise via Stratford District Council, could enjoy sunny spells, gardening, without the air and noise pollutants that your patrons emit.

Furthermore, your struggle to maintain and grow aerial operations from Wellesbourne would garner better support from south Warwickshire residents.

Mark Dickin

Stratford-upon-Avon