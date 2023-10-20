Slug-battler and sax-player extraordinaire Dione Sambrook is one of eight finalists up for the prestigious title of BBC Gardener’s World Garden of the Year 2023.

A panel of judges will decide the overall winner, while the People’s Choice Award is put to a public vote.

All Dionne needs to grab the People’s Choice Award, and win a holiday in Somerset, is for the community to ‘root’ for her by voting online before the 6th November deadline.

Dionne Sambrook garden

The Meon Vale mum-of-two has been nominated for the competition after she turned her the garden of her new build house into a well-established wildlife haven in just a few years.

“I love messing about outside, growing flowers, fruit and veggies and observing the wildlife,” says Dionne. “It beats doing the housework!”

She continues: “My garden is organic and was pretty much a blank canvas five years ago. The first priority was to provide some privacy, then adding colour and cohesion. I don’t believe in perfect gardens; my approach is to work with nature, encouraging wildlife and incorporating native species in making a beautiful and interesting space for all the family.”

Dionne Sambrook garden

Like most people, Dionne doesn’t have masses of free time to spend doing genteel pruning in the garden – she works at Escape Arts as a creative programme manager, plays saxophone in two-tone covers band The SKAlectrics, as well as promoting the monthly Stratford Jazz events.

No wonder she states “a relaxed approach is my approach”.

However, she is not alone in her gardening duties – husband Darren Bench is always willing to lend a hand, as are sons Joe and Will, when they are visiting home from university.

Dionne Sambrook garden, with Cooper the lurcher.

Although all eight gardens in the competition are worthy winners, what makes Dionne’s stand out is her love of wildlife.

“Gardens have a huge role to play in tacking our loss of wildlife and the biodiversity crisis,” says Dionne. “My garden is buzzing and full of life and I’m fascinated by it. I probably have more trees in my small patch than some parks. Always room for trees, especially when you are overlooked by loads of other houses. And the trees are the most gracious plants of them all.”

And her favourite tree?

“My actual favourite tree is a crab apple tree because you get the blossom in the spring, and right now they are covered in little red balls of joy,” adds Dionne with a cheeky chortle.

Dionne Sambrook garden

Although Dionne appreciates all creatures, her least favourites are probably slugs – in which she is in a permanent battle with.

“I’ve had so many losses this year to slugs, it’s as though they are slowly taking over the world. You had to walk on tiptoe to avoid them.”

Although she has tried various non-chemical methods to rid herself of slugs, Dionne now opts for manual eviction.

Dionne Sambrook garden

She explains: “I go out in the evening when they all come out with a torch and a tin can and collect them up the road to the hedgerow and shove them in there and hope the hedgehogs find them.”

Speaking about what it would mean to win the BBC Gardener’s World Garden of the Year, Dionne says: “It would be amazing because I am just an average person that just enjoys gardening.

“And if I can persuade people to give it a go then that’s fantastic. It can be intimidating, especially if you have nothing in your garden to start with –– but once you start growing a few things and start getting the birds, dragonflies and dragon hawk moths in, it’s just wonderful.”

To vote for Dionne visit https://www.gardenersworld.com/news/gardens-of-the-year-2023-peoples-choice/