WE all know that being overweight isn’t good for us, but losing the pounds is often easier said than done – especially during the lockdown, when gyms are closed and sport is cancelled.

Congratulations, then, are due to 21-year-old Luke Winchester, who has managed to shed four stone in just six months.

Luke, who plays rugby for Harbury RFC, was shocked to discover he weighed in at more than 21st ahead of pre-season training in July.

He said it was the heaviest and most unhappy he had ever been... but it was the wake-up call he needed.

Having previously tried and failed on almost every diet out there, Luke began working with fellow player and nutritionist Paul Evans, who helped him discover how to be healthy and change his life.

Luke, who lives in Harbury, said: “I had always failed with dieting in the past, giving up after a couple of weeks and putting more weight on in the end. Nothing seemed to work.

“Working with Paul showed me that just by eating real food and prioritising my health, it doesn’t have to be hard. This resulted in me not only losing weight in a safe manner but has left me with more energy than I could ever have imagined.”

Even though rugby is off at the moment, Luke is keeping busy working part-time for his family’s business, The Door Store in Leamington, while studying for a business management degree at Gloucestershire University.

With a new love for running, Luke says his journey has only just begun as he swears he will keep improving his health and fitness. “I’m really looking forward to the next rugby season,” he added.

Generations of Luke’s family have played at Harbury and he is grateful for the support he has had from the club.

He said: “Having the support of the lads as I’ve lost all this weight has been invaluable for motivating me. I cannot wait to start playing again when it’s safe to do so.

“Eating healthily is much easier than I thought. I previously didn’t even know how to make beans on toast, but now I’m cooking fresh food, keeping myself hydrated, and am more active than I’ve ever been and have buckets of energy.

“Life has been hard for everyone during this pandemic, but after changing my mindset and having goals to aspire to, I have changed my life for the better. I now weigh 110kg [17st 4lbs] and although I’m not where I want to be yet, I’m healthier, happier and my overall fitness has improved 100 times over.”