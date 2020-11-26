LEP struggling to understand Tier 3 decision

Nick Abell, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) said: “We are disappointed with the news that Coventry and Warwickshire has been placed in the higher level of restrictions of Tier 3 and we are struggling to understand why this decision has been taken when looking at the overall picture.

“We will be continuing to press the government for more economic support to help those businesses which are going to be hit hardest because, for some, today’s decision could be the final straw.

“The pandemic has been very severe for a number of sectors in our region. But some, particularly those who rely on seasonal trade, will have anticipated an opportunity to secure business once lockdown two had ended and this has now been taken away from them.

“There needs to be more targeted financial support available otherwise when the furlough scheme ends in March, the number of job losses will rise even further because having the majority of their employees’ wages paid now will make little difference to the tough decisions owners are facing.

“This continues to be a critical period for our economy and all the business support organisations in Coventry and Warwickshire will be working even harder to provide as much help and assistance as possible to ease some of the pain today’s decision is going to cause.”