People are invited to pay their final respects to legendary Dirty Duck landlady Pam Harris as her funeral cortege makes its way through town tomorrow (Monday, 5th September).

Her cortege will depart Sheep Street at 12.20pm and pass the Dirty Duck at 12.25pm on its way to Oakley Wood Crematorium where her funeral takes place.

Pam died on 1st August aged 88 after a long period of illness.

Pam pictured with David Bedford, one-time world 10,000 metres record holder, former head of the London marathon and best friend of brother Bob.

She was the boss of the Waterside, Stratford, pub from the 1960s through to the late-90s and was renowned for her strict ways but warm heart.

Her brother Bob recalled: “If anyone ever had trouble or had problems then she would throw her arms around them and help them in whatever way she could.

“She really was a special person. And, as many have said, a real-life Mistress Quickly.”