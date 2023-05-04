HEALTH campaigners have called in lawyers in their battle with the NHS to have a hospital – with hospital beds – built in Shipston.

Relations between South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) and the League of Friends of Shipston Hospitals have soured to such an extent that both parties are seeking legal advice.

The issue involves money and claims promises have been broken.

Back in 2018 the two parties agreed that the old Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston was not fit for purpose and that a new hospital needed to be built.

The league donated £635,000 to SWFT to buy the land next to the Ellen Badger, allowing for new buildings and expansion.

But there were stipulations attached to the money – namely that the new site be “satisfactorily” developed within five years or the league would seek reimbursement.