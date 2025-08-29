League asks for donation back as bitter rift escalates

AN NHS trust boss has announced it will “part ways” with local fund-raisers after an increasingly bitter dispute over donated funds for a new hospital in Shipston.

The League of Friends of the Shipston Hospitals donated £635,000 to South Warwickshire Foundation Trust in 2018 to help in the redevelopment of the Ellen Badger Hospital. However, the league has repeatedly called for the money back after feeling betrayed after inpatient beds and other expected facilities were axed from plans.

In 2017 league members, including former NHS boss and then chair, Prof Bryan Stoten, met Glen Burley, chief executive of SWFT, and offered to cover the costs of buying the property adjacent to the old Ellen Badger Hospital in return for an agreement to redevelop a new hospital.

The league said that SWFT agreed to provide a state-of-the-art integrated health facility, including the retention – and even expansion – of beds and facilities that had been located at the old hospital.

In 2019 SWFT duly revealed plans for three new buildings at the site, including a bedded ward, GP surgery and central building containing a wellbeing hub. In the end only the hub was built – which opened in June this year.

Previous calls for the money to be returned in 2021 and 2023 have been met with short shrift by Mr Burley, who reported the league to the Charity Commission.

In what has increasingly turned into a bitter war of words, Mr Burley maintains that inpatient beds were never promised, and that SWFT is entitled to keep the money as it has gone towards community healthcare.

Undeterred, last week the current league co-chairs, Joyce Bridges and Caroline Larkin, reissued demands for a refund in a letter sent to SWFT chair Russell Hardy.

“The new building on the Ellen Badger site in no way matches up to the outcomes we were promised,” said the co-chairs. “We suggest the ‘hospital’ sign is removed from the building. The people of Shipston feel betrayed and angry as evidenced by public meetings, protests on the streets and a parliamentary petition. It has been said repeatedly at public meetings that the league should ask for our money back.

“As charitable trustees we consider ourselves to be duty bound to ask for our donation to be refunded. Our gift was made in good faith that our shared vision would be realised. That has not happened. Leaving aside the legal justification there seems to us – and indeed local residents – a strong moral case to ensure the money is used in accordance with the original intentions of the league when we first offered it.”

In response, Mr Hardy wrote: “I am incredibly disappointed that this letter has been made public, particularly as its publication risks misleading the public.”

He goes on to explain the origin of the donation made by the league as being “predominantly the Percy Lomas legacy” which, he said, was intended to be divided between Stratford and Shipston hospitals.

He added: “ At no point were conditions attached requiring inpatient beds.”

Mr Hardy also refers to data showing that beds at the Ellen Badger had been mainly used by those outside the Shipston area as justification for permanently reallocating the beds from the old hospital to Leamington.

He further mentions an amount of £250,000 held by the league that he believes SWFT is entitled to, and again refers to the Charity Commission.

“I feel sadly that we have now reached a situation where it would be sensible for the trust and the league of friends to part ways,” he said.

“My worry is that patients and community members could inadvertently donate monies to your charity in the belief that it would be used to improve the hospital. In this regard could you please clarify whether you still hold the further £250,000 fund or any other monies which were donated to improve the hospital. It may also be sensible for you to consider whether you are still compliant with your registered charity's aims consistent with Charity Commission guidelines.”

However Prof Stoten hotly disputed much of what Mr Hardy had to say.

He told the Herald: “I was incredibly disappointed to see in Russell Hardy’s letter that he attributes our gift to the Percy Lomas legacy rather than to that of John Peart’s estate. It was John’s £718,000 legacy that made it possible for the league to gift the sum of £635k on the understanding that the gift would be used to expand and upgrade the Ellen Badger.

“I can find no letters from SWFT which clarify its belief expressed in Mr Hardy’s letter that the money represented the Percy Lomas legacy nor that he directed that it be spent in the way he claims.

“Our meeting with Glen Burley prior to our agreement to give the largest part of John’s legacy to SWFT included discussion and agreement that this would allow for an enhanced number of beds (the figure of 30 was suggested) and that reconsideration of replacing a minor injuries service might occur.

“It was envisaged that the hospital would share similar characteristics to that of the North Cotswolds [built in Moreton-in-Marsh built in 2012 with inpatient beds]. The idea was that it could expand to include primary care and a wellbeing centre. However a bedded hospital was the only notion under discussion.”

Prof Stoten also said data referred to by Mr Hardy that shows the inpatient beds had not been greatly used by Shipston residents was also misleading.

“It was because they ceased to treat the Ellen Badger as a cottage or community hospital but instead treated it as a Warwick Hospital discharge ward for the whole of south Warwickshire,” he said.

As for the quarter of a million Mr Hardy referred to, Prof Stoten points out that it was suggested such a sum could be used to ‘pump-prime’ or leverage future fundraising activities when a hospital with beds was still the ambition.

“Mr Hardy appears to believe that a further £250k would be made available to SWFT to contribute to the total project cost. This was never the case. In fact we offered to pump-prime a major fundraising exercise to enhance the new hospital. But since we were advised to stop fund-raising for such a development by Mr Burley [following the breakdown in relations] the need for such pump-priming has never arisen.”

He continued: “We hold such monies as we have for the benefit of the health and wellbeing of the residents of Shipston and surrounding areas. One example has been the annual £50k paid for a frailty nurse at Shipston Medical Centre.

“Mr Hardy appears to believe that the league’s purpose is to be ‘Friends of SWFT’– which we are not,” continued Prof Stoten.

“A cursory glance at the Shipston Facebook page would inform Mr Hardy of the local popular view of his trust’s behaviour in this matter.”

