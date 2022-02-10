We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

The leading man in the RSC’s current production of Much Ado About Nothing has abruptly withdrawn from the show.

Michael Balogun had been due to perform when the production began its run last night (Wednesday).

Akiya Henry and Michael Balogun in a photo shoot for Much Ado About Nothing at the RSC

However an understudy stood in last night, and news of his withdrawal came today (Thursday) when the company issued a statement which said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances Michael Balogun has had to withdraw from the role of Benedick in the RSC's production of Much Ado About Nothing. This role will now be played by Michael's understudy Luke Wilson for the entirety of the run."

The press night, which had been due to take place next Tuesday (15th February) has been delayed, with the press instead invited to see the performance on 17th February.

Balogun graduated from RADA in 2017. He won acclaim playing the part of Delroy in the National’s production of Death of England in 2020.

Prior to drama school, Balogun had served time in prison and began working in the bar at RADA on licence from prison – he saw a play there and it inspired him to pursue an acting career.