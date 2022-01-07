Leading hose firm on the move

ONE of the UK’s leading rubber hose manufacturers has moved its entire operation to a larger location in Alcester.

Goodflex Rubber Co (54127010)

The move is a good fit for Goodflex Rubber which continues to grow and has chosen Alcester because of its central location and is within easy reach of the Midlands motorway network and beyond.

The repositioning saw the company and its 38 employees swap its former 8,000 sq ft site in Honeybourne for a new 32,000 sq ft facility that is a 30-minute drive from Birmingham Airport and Warwick Parkway train station; four new jobs have also been created.

Managing director Mark Dufty said: “We analysed a number of locations ahead of the move before deciding that Alcester was the best location in terms of size, transport links and connections to a strong, regional manufacturing industry.”

The company has invested over £500,000 in the move after enjoying a 70 per cent increase in revenue over the last three years and it received help and advice about funding from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub.

Goodflex Rubber received grants to optimise their new HQ from the Coventry and Warwickshire Business Support Programme and the Coventry and Warwickshire Green Business Programme, which is delivered by Coventry City Council, Coventry University, and Coventry University Enterprises Ltd.