Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi was thrown back in the spotlight this week – this time by his supporters who decided it was time to praise the former chancellor’s virtues and accuse the Herald of all sorts of wrongdoings in our reporting on his tax affairs and sacking by the prime minister. Our journalism has been described as lazy, distorted and extreme. Here we print the letters that have been sent to us this week and a reminder of why Mr Zahawi made headlines in the Herald, the national press, and news services around the country.

SUPPORTERS of Nadhim Zahawi have started a letter-writing campaign against the Stratford Herald, claiming the articles the newspaper published about the Stratford MP’s sacking by Rishi Sunak are ‘extreme’, ‘lazy’ and ‘akin to the worst of tabloid sensationalism’.

Six letters have been sent to the Herald this week, some attacking the newspaper for publishing articles about Mr Zahawi, others simply praising him for his work as the constituency MP and as vaccine minister.

The letters arrived at the Herald’s office ahead of a meeting of the Conservative Association on 31st March where his reselection as a candidate at the next general election is to be discussed – and before the local elections in May.

The Herald has been told by a party member that “Nadhim is planning to stay on, but the association is far from united in wanting him.