A SOUTH Warwickshire firm of solicitors has opened a second office in the region – and is already planning a third as part of its growth plans.

Hall Reynolds LLP, which has an office fronting High Street in Bidford, has expanded into Stratford town centre after receiving business support that helped the company to set out its strategy for expansion.

The company, which was established in the 1980s by David Hall, employs ten people – including two apprentices – and is adding an 11th member of the team shortly.

It offers a whole range of legal services from residential and commercial property through to wills and probate.

And if the business – which is now run by Katy Taylor and Conchi Palacios, with David acting as a consultant – stays on the same course for growth, there are plans to add a further office in another Warwickshire town.

Hall Reynolds LLP was given one-to-one help by business adviser Jason Barnes through the Business Resilience and Growth programme.

Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Business Support forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. Business Resilience and Growth Business Support is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

Jason listened to Katy and Conchi’s plans and helped to cement them into a business strategy, which included a marketing plan for the company.

From left to right, Jason Barnes, business adviser at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce; Conchi Palacios and Katy Taylor, of Hall Reynolds LLP; Rebecca Corr, of Warwickshire County Council, and Cllr George Cowcher, of Stratford District Council, at Hall Reynolds’ office in Bidford.

Since receiving the support, which also included a series of workshops, Hall Reynolds LLP has seen a marked increase in business. Katy said: “We’d grown organically and had ideas on what we wanted to do next, but working with Jason and the Chamber really helped us to get that down in a plan. From there, we had the confidence to do it.

“Part of that growth was opening an office in Stratford, which we’ve now done in Elizabeth Court, and adding more people to the team.

“We’d always focused on word of mouth for new business but Jason made us look at our marketing differently. We have now got the messaging right about what we offer, the service we provide and the people we are trying to reach.

“We’ve seen a real increase in enquiries on the back of that and if we continue to grow, we would like to take on more apprentices when our current two qualify.

“We are also considering a third office too because whilst so much work can be done digitally these days, we are big believers in dealing face-to-face with people – especially in a sector where trust is so important.

“We are really happy that we engaged with this support, and it has opened our eyes up to other networks too, which can help us to grow further.”

Jason Barnes, business adviser with the Chamber, said: “It was important to listen to the plans that Katy, Conchi and the team had and to see what kind of support they would need to get to the next level.

“We’ve helped to create a plan for next phase of expansion and have offered insights on how they could market themselves in a more strategic way which has helped to ensure that they are already making positive strides when it comes to growth.”

Cllr George Cowcher, portfolio holder for economic development at Stratford District Council, said: “Excellent to see a growing professional services company expanding across the district and taking advantage of professional business advice.”

Cllr Rob Howard, portfolio holder for economy at Warwickshire County Council, added: “The tailored support provided through the Business Resilience and Growth Programme has helped Hall Reynolds LLP to set out their direction of growth and identify how this can be achieved. The one-to-one support allows the advisors to fully understand the business and their needs meaning they can provide practical advice and learning opportunities to support the business’s objectives.”

The Business Resilience and Growth Business Support programme is funded by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support, and people & skills activities in 2025-26.

To find out more about the programme and others available to your business, including eligibility, visit https://www.cw-chamber.co. uk/business-support/