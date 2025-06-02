Latest roadworks start in Stratford as Birmingham Road project continues

WORK started today (Monday) on creating an extra lane along a section of the Birmingham Road in Stratford.

As part of the latest phase of road improvements, Warwickshire County Council said its contractors would be working on the area by the Regal Road roundabout - the exit/entrance to the Maybird centre closest to town.

The work, WCC said, will include:

- Widening the carriageway to provide an additional lane onto the Regal Road roundabout for traffic heading south

- Footpath resurfacing along the whole section.

Work is taking place on the Regal Road roundabout. Image: Google Maps

While two-way traffic will still be maintained along Birmingham Road, motorists have been warned that this will involve the use of narrow lanes to allow for the closure of the current outbound lane.

The outbound footpath will also be closed.

Mark Ryder, executive director for communities at WCC, said: “It’s good to see the scheme continuing to make progress.

“We know that residents and commuters have had their journeys affected by previous works and that there has been a knock-on effect for businesses. Throughout the scheme, we have been committed to working with local people to address problems wherever possible.

“I urge people to keep communicating with us and we will, in turn, keep issuing regular updated information.”

The latest phase of the project, which started last year, included improvements to the footpath between St Peter’s Way and Joseph Way.

Previous phases included work to alleviate flooding, alterations to the Birmingham Road/A46 roundabout, resurfacing work, new shared footpath/cyclepaths and changes to allow two lanes of traffic inbound along Birmingham Road.

A new entrance into Tesco was scrapped because of the costs involved and the overall benefit to alleviating traffic congestion in the area, WCC previously said. During a public consultation nearly 10 years ago when the project was being discussed, there was strong support (79%) for a new slip road into the Tesco site.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4hkyumh4