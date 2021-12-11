Latest picture of the new Shakespeare Marina in Stratford

The Shakespeare Marina is beginning to take shape after pontoons and jetties were installed and the basin filled with water.

The marina from above (53538785)

The 250-berth development was photographed by Craig Allan, of Warwickshire Drone, on Saturday (4th December).

Neil Warren, from develpers Geomac, said: “We are very pleased with how it’s developing, and I’ve always maintained that I want it to be an exemplary marina for an exemplary town.

“We’re hoping the facilities building will be built after Christmas with a view to opening in April.

“We are looking forward to being part of waterway life in Stratford.”