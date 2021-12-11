Latest picture of the new Shakespeare Marina in Stratford
Published: 06:25, 11 December 2021
The Shakespeare Marina is beginning to take shape after pontoons and jetties were installed and the basin filled with water.
The 250-berth development was photographed by Craig Allan, of Warwickshire Drone, on Saturday (4th December).
Neil Warren, from develpers Geomac, said: “We are very pleased with how it’s developing, and I’ve always maintained that I want it to be an exemplary marina for an exemplary town.
“We’re hoping the facilities building will be built after Christmas with a view to opening in April.
“We are looking forward to being part of waterway life in Stratford.”