Last day of voting in Stratford BID election with result due on Friday

THE decision on whether or not Stratford’s Business Improvement District gets five more years reaches the beginning of the end – or the end of the beginning – this week.

The ballot of those eligible to vote closes today (Thursday) and the result will be declared tomorrow (Friday).

But after weeks of heated debates about whether the BID has done enough to deserve a further term after its high-profile events like the river festival disappeared from the calendar, the story could yet run on.