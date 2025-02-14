Last chance to have your say on South Warwickshire hospital beds options

IT’S time for action if you want to have a say on the consultation over the future distribution of rehabilitation beds in South Warwickshire.

The exercise being run by the Integrated Care Board runs until today, Friday, 14th February and offers two options it describes as viable for how the proposed 35 beds should be shared between Shipston, Stratford and Leamington.

Option A would see 12 of the beds return to Shipston’s Ellen Badger Hospital and Option B would see the 35 split just between Stratford and Leamington, leaving Shipston with none.

The ICB and the South Warwickshire Foundation Trust favour option B but stress the final decision has not been made.

Ellen Badger wellbeing hub.

Shipston residents and the community around have been outraged ever since it emerged that the beds housed in the old hospital might not be replaced.

Campaigners have fought long and hard and are looking for as many people as possible to respond to this consultation.

Full details can be found at the ICB’s website at www.happyhealthylives.uk/consultation.

You can also complete the consultation via the Beds for Badger campaign website: https://bedsforbadger.info/