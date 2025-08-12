Last chance to enter Stratford Herald’s Business and Tourism Awards 2025

THERE’S still time to enter the Herald Business and Tourism awards but you’ll have to be quick, as entries close at 5pm on Friday (15th August)

This prestigious event brings together decision-makers and business leaders from the Stratford area, to celebrate business excellence.

It doesn’t matter how large or small the business or charity is, our independent judges want to hear why you think they deserve to be nominated – whether it’s an entrepreneur, a partnership, a startup, a B-Corp or a major corporation.

Each entry’s measured against the criteria, and the four chosen finalists in each category will be announced in the Stratford Herald on Thursday, 28th August.

Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2024 at the Crowne Plaze Hotel in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

All finalists will be invited to the prestigious gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford on Friday, 17th October, where the winners will be announced.

It only takes a few minutes to nominate and there are plenty of categories to choose from – even better, you can nominate up to two categories per business.

Here’s the full list:

Best Family Business, sponsored by Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall

Team of the Year

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

Employee of the Year

Best New Business

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Royal Shakespeare Company

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Stratford BID

Best Green Business

Finally, Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau will go to the business or organisation the judges feel is doing exceptional and innovative work across Stratford.

This final category isn’t open for entry - the judges select a winner from the other categories.

To enter your nomination, visit the Herald website and click on ‘awards’, or just go direct to: https://shorturl.at/0te5v