Lane changes form part of second phase of work on Stratford's Birmingham Road

VEHICLES heading towards Stratford town centre on the Birmingham Road will soon have an extra lane as phase two of improvement works get started later this month.

Warwickshire County Council has said the second part of its project, which covers the northern section of the Birmingham Road, will also add a new cycle path and segregated footpath and a new pedestrian crossing.

Birmingham Road will be changed so two lanes can be used by traffic heading towards Stratford. Photo: Google (61875345)

There will also be better facilities for cyclists at junctions, the council said.

However, one of the most noticeable changes will be swapping the existing lane arrangements between the A46 roundabout and St Peter’s Way.

Instead of two lanes heading out to the A46, there will be two lanes heading towards Stratford’s town centre and only the one lane going north.

The council said the work, which will be carried out by Balfour Beatty, will result in better flow of traffic as well as improvements for cyclists and pedestrians.

Cllr Wallace Redford, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Shire Hall, said: “This is a hugely exciting highways project that will deliver real benefits for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in the town of Stratford.

“The carefully thought-out changes of this phase will all combine to greatly improve the flow of traffic through the town of Stratford whilst also making it far safer and more practical for residents and visitors to choose an active travel alternative to the car such as walking or cycling.

“As a council, we have been very clear for a number of years that running alongside our commitment to encouraging more of our residents to ditch their cars and choose active travel for short journeys is the need to create and adapt the infrastructure that makes that possible. Phases one and two of the scheme are this commitment to an active travel future for Warwickshire made real.”

Phase one of the work, between Arden Street and Windsor Street, included a new road surface as well as a cycling and pedestrian path.

Phase three, which the council said it also hopes to begin this year, involves the stretch of Birmingham Road between Arden Street to St Peter’s Way. This includes a dedicated slip road from Birmingham Road into the Tesco car park.

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North) said: “I’m delighted to see the latest phase of works on the Birmingham Road getting under way. As one of the main arteries into the town, it’s vital that this muti-million pound investment is now happening.

“As well as improving things for drivers, the scheme focuses on improvements for cyclists and pedestrians, which is really great to see. If more of those who are able to walk and pedal leave their cars at home, the personal benefits to them, the environment and Stratford’s busy roads will all be in-creased.”